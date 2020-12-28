The 'SPARS PANDEMIC 2025-2028' Simulation of Oct. 2017 Details a New Coronavirus PLANdemic That Will Follow COVID-19

HAFDecember 27, 2020

What is the ‘SPARS Pandemic 2025 – 2028’ Simulation?

The “SPARS Pandemic 2025 – 2028 – A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators” (back-up here) was a simulation at The Johns Hopkins University, back in October of 2017. And we all know by now what happens to simulations – they become real.

It mentions a new virus that will infect mankind in 2025, and it will last until 2028.

According to the World Bank, COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is a “project” that is planned to continue until the end of March 2025.

Here’s a screenshot below (source and back-up):

As soon as COVID-19 will over, in the spring of 2025, a new Coronavirus PLANdemic will start in the fall of the same year. In this simulation, they chose the name SPARS, based on the city where it first appeared (St. Paul), but they will probably go with a different name when the time comes.

It is interesting to note that SPARS is going to be a new coronavirus, which means COVID-19 “project” is never going away. It will continue for as long as WE THE PEOPLE allow it to continue.

The SPARS PANDEMIC 2025 – 2028 simulation also mentions that in 2021 the coronavirus will mutate to animals in South-East Asia, which will need to be sacrificed in order to stop the mutation.

We’ve already seen this many times in the past, with various plandemics. Rounding up animals in poor countries and sacrificing them to stop an alleged virus mutation results in poverty and famine in those regions, and only God-knows how many human deaths.

In the 2017 “simulation,” a vaccine called COROVAX (and which is also called CORAVAX once in the paper) is proposed as the solution to stop the pandemic. Strangely enough, a vaccine named CORAVAX was developed in real life almost three years later by Matthias Schnell, PhD, Director of the Jefferson Vaccine Center.

Also, a company called COROVAX LTD was incorporated on March 12th, 2020, in the UK, by the British professor Angus George Dalgleish, who is famous for his HIV/AIDS research.

I don’t know if there is any connection here, but I thought it was interesting enough to mention, since it has been long speculated that SARS-CoV-2 has been manmade and spliced with HIV in order to become more infectious.

It is, of course, very plausible (and probable) that professor Dalgleish decided to start working on a vaccine for COVID-19 and chose the name COROVAX for his company, because that’s what it does: a coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, the coincidence is striking.

As for the probability of SARS-CoV-2 being manmade and spliced with HIV/AIDS, please read this short excerpt:

Many in the scientific community were shocked when the acclaimed Luc Antoine Montagnier appeared on the French cable TV show, CNews, on April 17, 2020 to say that the virus that causes COVID-19 is manmade and that elements of HIV and Plasmodium falciparum, a parasite that causes malaria, are found in the coronavirus’s genome.

Montagnier said:

“We were not the first since a group of Indian researchers tried to publish a study which showed that the complete genome of this coronavirus [has] sequences of another virus, which is HIV.”

The research that Montagnier refers to was posted on the science website Biorxiv January 31, 2020, and has since been withdrawn.

The researchers wrote:

“We found 4 insertions in the spike glycoprotein (S) which are unique to the 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses. Importantly, amino acid residues in all the 4 inserts have identity or similarity to those in the HIV-1 gp120 or HIV-1 Gag …

The finding of 4 unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV, all of which have identity /similarity to amino acid residues in key structural proteins of HIV-1 is unlikely to be fortuitous in nature.” (Source)

The video also mentiones a company named CODEX DNA, which promisses to be the solution to the COVID-19 plandemic. They are selling a device called “Synthetic biology workstation.” The device is called BioXp™ and it is capable of “building biology,” which sounds a lot like cloning to me.

And if you read the description, that’s exactly what it claims to do:

“Say hello to the BioXp™ system, and say goodbye to waiting weeks for synthesized genes. The BioXp™ system is the world’s first and only synthetic biology workstation for building libraries, gene fragments, clones, and more.”

So what is the purpose of all this? Why are they doing it? Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order

Watch everything mentioned here and some more in the video below. Diana Lenska’s video is being supressed. Let’s make this thing go viral:https://fakeotube.com/videoEmbed/2339/the-spars-pandemic-2025-to-2028-simulated-at-the-johns-hopkins-university-in-2017

Video reference HERE. Pandemic simulation .PDF HERE.