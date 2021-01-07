by Jamie White January 5th 2021, 3:05 pm

Is Big Tech trying to stymie Rally to Save America turnout?

Is this a joke?! I live in Virginia and roads are PERFECT.



They don’t want people voicing their First Amendment rights.



Big tech is the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/jnJ0VqD2bQ — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 5, 2021

Numerous people on social media are reporting that Apple Maps is failing to pull up directions to Washington D.C., prompting some to suggest Big Tech is trying to stymie the Rally to Save America march called for by President Trump.

Prominent conservative figures like Todd Starnes, Stephanie Hamill, and Brigitt Gabriel showed screenshots of directions to D.C. failing to appear.

This is nuts. Apple Maps won’t give directions to DC before the pro-Trump rally tmw.

If you don’t believe me, try it on your phone … pic.twitter.com/zqnf5ghoWr — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 5, 2021

Is this a joke?! I live in Virginia and roads are PERFECT.



They don’t want people voicing their First Amendment rights.



Big tech is the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/jnJ0VqD2bQ — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 5, 2021

Reports are coming in that several bridges into the city are being shut down ahead of the January 6th march in addition to the many road closures, which could be a contributing factor in the Apple Maps “glitch.”

🚨🚨🚨 MAPS has disabled providing directions to Washington D.C. ahead of the Trump Rally on the 6th pic.twitter.com/duTeHwAA7W — Matthew (@WhiteHovse) January 5, 2021

DC appears to be closing bridges into the city. pic.twitter.com/nFHziPCyup— Anti-Oligarch Action, PhD (@YeetedInto) January 5, 2021



DC ROADS WILL BE CLOSED



Roads will be closed from 6:00am on January 5 until 11:59pm January 6!



Share and distribute this image so people know which roads exactly will be closed! pic.twitter.com/86liaa6W4R — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) January 5, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called in the National Guard to monitor the event, accusing the Trump supporters of bringing “violence” and “criminal activity” into the city.