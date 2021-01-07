Wednesday, January 06, 2021 by: Ethan Huff



(Natural News) Overstock.com CEO and constitutional activist Patrick Byrne tweeted on Monday a trove of new information about the fraudulent election that suggests a printing shop in Michigan may have been responsible for producing fraudulent ballots for many of the key swing states this election cycle.

In addition to the fraudulent mail-in ballots that were allegedly printed in China and sent to the United States prior to the election, a print shop in Michigan, according to Byrne, churned out fake ballots for Delaware County, Penn., some of which were diverted to Bethpage, N.Y.

United States Postal Service (USPS) subcontractor Ethan Pease recently confessed that he was instructed to deliver these fraudulent ballots, and now we know from Byrne’s testimony that there was, in fact, ballot fraud taking place in other key swing states as well.

“There, a boiler room of folks fill in ‘Biden’ (often without even voting downballot),” Byrne says of the printing operation in Michigan. “The ballots (which are forensically legitimate, given that they come from the same print shop as the good ballots) then get trucked into Pennsylvania and mailed. Hundreds of thousands.”

All of this is fully documented, Byrne says, including texts, statements, affidavits, “everything.” There is plenty of evidence to expose the operation, in other words – if only those in the appropriate positions of power would listen and take action on behalf of the American people.

CAUGHT: Fake Chinese ballots found stuck to side of shredding bin

Byrne says that this same printing company produced fake ballots for Michigan as well, along with Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia. All of these states, as you are likely now fully aware, have contested election results due to mounting evidence of fraud.

As for the fake Chinese ballots, Byrne says that a number of them were delivered to Fulton County, Ga., where a phony “water main break” resulted in all but four people being “shoved out of the counting operation.” This “water main break” turned out to be “a toilet overflowed,” and it was quickly remedied long before the counting operation was shut down due to an alleged “emergency.”

In the late evening on Dec. 30, thanks to testimony from Jovan Pulitzer about how easy it is to hack into Dominion Voting Systems machines through their illegal modems, Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve an inspection of the operations – though this, too, was thwarted by the election thieves.

“Hours later (as I have previously noted) an Enterprise van pulled up and got filled up with voting materials,” Byrne notes.

While the election thieves further attempted to shred the fraudulent ballots before they could be discovered, some of them were found stuck to the side of the shredding bin. Upon further inspection, these ballots were discovered to have come from communist China.

“They include some unshredded ballots (which 2 federally certified forensic examiners have affied do not match the legitimate ballots),” Byrne explains. “ALSO, A SHIPPING RECEIPT FROM THE CHINESE FIRM THAT PRINTED THE BALLOTS! IN CHINESE!”

Byrne claims that both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were told to stand down after being made aware of the fraud. President Donald Trump, Byrne further claims, “has had to call agents on the ground asking them to continue.”

In other words, the fix is in and the entire system is working against Trump to prevent the truth from being exposed. This is why Byrne is encouraging American patriots to retweet his messages to @TheJusticeDept letting them “know your feelings.”

“Who ‘ordered’ the DOJ and DHS agents to stand down?” asked one Populist.press commenter. “We are sick and tired of the lack of accountability in D.C.”

