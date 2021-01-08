Wednesday, January 06, 2021 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) The storming of the US Capitol Building today is now being pounced upon by the left-wing media to demonize Trump supporters as violent terrorists. Yet the same media outlets described Antifa / BLM violence as “mostly peaceful,” even when those left-wing actors were hurling Molotov cocktails and wielding blinding lasers against law enforcement.

Update: We have now confirmed that the storming of the Capitol Building was initiated by left-wing provocateurs who met with Capitol Police yesterday and planned the event. A photo has emerged of the “Viking” individual who led the storming action today (shown on the right side of the photo below). This same person — wearing the same outfit and nearly identical face paint — was also reportedly spotted at a BLM rally earlier this year.

Note the identical tattoos, facial hair and costume:

This short video shows Capitol Police actively waving a group of protesters to “breach” the Capitol building. It was all coordinated:

You can then see from this video that they were allowed to stream right in, without any police attempting to stop them:

Eyewitness reports one of the first people to break a window at the Capitol wearing a US flag shirt but took it off and tossed it in bush after. Others in dark clothing urging people to rush forward, starting anti-govt chants in crowd. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2021

A flyer has also emerged that calls upon Antifa to dress up like MAGA supporters in order to impersonate them while instigating violence:

Camouflage to hide from your enemy

The only violence committed today was the Capitol Police shooting and reportedly killing an unarmed female Trump supporter who was shot in the neck.

Jeffrey Prather has confirmed through his intelligence networks that the people who led the storming of the Capitol Building were Antifa / BLM operatives. The entire attack was a false flag event.

It’s the police, in other words, who are committing the violence, not Trump supporters.

Given that Leftists have rigged everything else — the media, Big Tech, the elections, U.S. history, etc. — no one would be surprised if they also rigged the events at the Capitol Building.

Patriots are polite. It’s the radical Left that uses violence for political purposes.

Here’s a video of the Capitol Police shooting an unarmed female Trump supporter in the neck:

BREAKING: After the staged “storming” false flag event, Congress to RE-CONVENE tonight and finish its final act of betrayal against America, under the cloak of darkness