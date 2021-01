Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from power.

Schumer said he and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi called Pence Thursday, but that he would not take their call, and were on HOLD for 25 mins.

Schumer said that if Pence won’t act, then it’s up to Congress to impeach.