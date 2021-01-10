The YouTube account for Bannon’s War Room podcast was taken down Friday for violating the platform’s Terms of Service, according to the Washington Examiner

By RACHEL SHARP FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 12:02 AEDT, 9 January 2021 | UPDATED: 18:23 AEDT, 9 January 2021

Steve Bannon’s podcast has been removed from YouTube just hours after Rudy Giuliani appeared on the show blaming the MAGA mob riot that left five dead on the Democrats for ‘censoring and suppressing’ Donald Trump supporters.

The YouTube account for Bannon’s War Room podcast was taken down Friday for violating the platform’s Terms of Service, according to the Washington Examiner.

A Friday evening search for the podcast brought up an error message reading: ‘This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.’

Youtube had warned earlier this week that it would ban accounts that continued to spread misinformation about voter fraud.

Giuliani, Donald Trump‘s personal attorney and the man who spearheaded his failed legal battle to overturn the presidential election, appeared on the show earlier Friday where he defended Wednesday’s rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

He pointed the blame for the attack, which sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives, led to five deaths including that of a Capitol cop and triggered calls for Trump’s impeachment, on ‘the fascists now running the Democrat Party’.

He also continued to push unfounded claims of voter fraud despite Trump’s own administration saying the election was legally conducted and done fairly and Congress certifying the Electoral College votes in the early

Steve Bannon’s podcast has been removed from YouTube just hours after Rudy Giuliani appeared on the show blaming the MAGA mob riot that left five dead on the Democrats for ‘censoring and suppressing’ Trump supporters

A Friday evening search for the podcast brought up an error message reading: ‘This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else’

In the now-removed podcast, Giuliani dismissed the viewpoint among Democrats as well as a growing base of Republicans that the president is responsible for inciting Wednesday’s violence.

‘Most of them hadn’t come there with implements to do it and also led on by people from, you know, groups that are experts at it. Believe me, Trump people were not scaling the wall. So there’s nothing to it that he incited anything,’ said Giuliani of the rioters, who senior Democrats have labeled ‘domestic terrorists’.

Instead, Giuliani pointed the blame to the Democrats who he said ‘imposed censorship’ on Trump’s supporters. He did not back up this claim with any reasoning.

‘And also there’s equal if not more responsibility on the fascists who now running the Democrat Party, who have imposed censorship on these people, who have been singling them out for unfair treatment since the IRS started going after conservative groups,’ he said.

‘The media may deny it, but those people know it. They know their freedom of religion is being taken away. They know their freedom of speech is virtually decimated.’

Giuliani also continued to push unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud – claims that have not been backed up with evidence and have failed to gain any ground in dozens of lawsuits.

Biden won the presidential election with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

‘You keep being told you can’t say there was fraud. They know there was fraud. Probably half of those people there observed it,’ he told Bannon, a former Trump adviser who was arrested in the summer of 2020 for an alleged massive border wall scam. +9

Giuliani, Donald Trump ‘s personal attorney and the man who spearheaded his failed legal battle to overturn the presidential election, had appeared on the show earlier Friday where he defended Wednesday’s rioters who stormed the US Capitolhttps://www.mediamatters.org/media/3921801/embed/embed

‘And then they have phonies get up and say there’s no fraud.

‘It’s like hearing someone saying they didn’t rob your home and they did rob your home and they took all your belongings. So are they angry? Of course they’re angry.’

Giuliani said that it was a ‘credit’ to anyone who was not violent and, despite the mob being supporters of the president, pushed the blame for their actions onto the opposition party.

‘They’re very, very angry. And I think in light of that, the mere fact that 99.9 percent of them did nothing but act appropriately is a credit to them,’ he said.

‘The responsibility here has to be put also on the left, who has conducted a reign of terror all this year.

‘So a lot of responsibility comes from the people that are imposing the suppression. It’s like the kind of thing that happens in a government where people are suppressed; they rise up.’

Giuliani even went as far as to suggest he was aware that Wednesday would turn violent saying he found it ‘surprising’ that there were ‘so few people’ storming the capitol building.

‘And given that, it was quite surprising to me that it was so few people, that the consequences were terrible,’ he told Bannon.

‘And there were no doubt that there were professionals and activists that were helping to make it worse.’

Bannon, a former Trump adviser, was arrested in the summer of 2020 for an alleged massive border wall scam

Giuliani’s defense of the mob that desecrated the US Capitol and his denial of Trump’s role in egging it on comes as the Washington DC Attorney General suggested the former New York City mayor could also be investigated for inciting Wednesday’s violence.

Less than two hours before hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the capitol Wednesday, Giuliani took to the stage at Trump’s rally and urged demonstrators to pursue a ‘trial by combat’.

DC AG Karl Racine told Good Morning America his office was investigating who was behind Wednesday’s attack – both the perpetrators on the ground and those who encouraged them.

‘The real question is how far up does it go? Clearly the Capitol was ground central in all of this mob’s behavior,’ he said.

‘Donald Trump Jr, Giuliani, even the president of the United States were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and in the words of Rudy Giuliani ‘exercise combat justice’.

‘We’re going to investigate not only the mobsters but also those who invited the violence,’ he said.

The removal of Bannon’s right-wing show comes in the midst of a purge by tech platforms of content that

Less than two hours before hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the capitol, Giuliani took to the stage at Trump’s rally and told demonstrators to pursue a ‘trial by combat’ Giuliani threatens to have a ‘trial by combat’ over election results

