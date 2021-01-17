By Jim Hoft

Published January 15, 2021 at 8:10pm



Note the three 6s

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washingotn Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.



The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

Earlier this week John Sullivan’s brother James contacted the FBI and turned his brother in.

John Sullivan was released without bail on Friday and placed on house arrest

