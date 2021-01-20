Update (1918 ET): Zero Hedge
Heading into the overnight, in a show of force, hundreds of National Guard troops protecting the US Capitol are marching in the city streets amid threats of armed protests.
At least 25,000 Guardsmen are protecting the Capitol complex.
Armed protesters have arrived at multiple state capitol complexes across the country Sunday morning. This follows a special bulletin from the FBI last week that warned: “armed protests” were being planned at 50 state capitols and the US Capitol in Washington, DC, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
While the protesters are being identified across various platforms as members of a so-called “boogaloo” movement, they largely appear to be generic anti-government anarchists – some of whom call themselves “liberty boys,” and others who oppose the conservative Proud Boys. Their sudden emergence surrounding the inauguration is curious, to say the least.
A field reporter at The Daily Caller, Jorge Ventura, reports from the Ohio Statehouse, where he notes that “580 National Guard members” were activated “to provide security around the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus through Wednesday.
“We are not a pro-Trump group,” said one of the armed protesters at the Ohio demonstration.
An armed protester in Ohio told the “Proud Boys do not come here.”
In Michigan, a dozen or so armed protesters are now showing up at the State Capitol.
Daily Mirror’s Derek Momodu tweeted, “this is very worrying…” as armed protesters gather in front of the Michigan State Capitol as Guardsmen are on “standby.”
“If you continue to oppress the American people, they will remain rational no longer,” said an armed protester in Michigan.
In New Hampshire, a handful of armed protesters showed up outside the Capitol.
While a similarly small group began to assemble outside the Oregon Capitol.
The group in Oregon refers to themselves as the “liberty boys.”
At the Illinois State Capitol, Guardsmen and State Troopers are heavily armed, waiting for protesters.
There’s a large police presence at the Minnesota State Capitol building as threats of armed protesters could assemble today.
Armed protesters rally at the Texas Capitol.
More armed protesters at the Texas Capitol.
Bloomberg notes, “militia groups from both the left and right gathered outside the state capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.”
Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, at least 25,000 Guardsmen and other law enforcement agencies have the US Capitol to White House area on lockdown.
On top of this all, civil flight observers have said, “amount of USAF cargo aircraft (C130s C17s KC135s KC46s) bringing National Guard troops to Washington DC/Capitol is truly impressive. Almost a constant air bridge for the past several days.”
*Check back for more updates.