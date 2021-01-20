Update (1918 ET): Zero Hedge

Heading into the overnight, in a show of force, hundreds of National Guard troops protecting the US Capitol are marching in the city streets amid threats of armed protests.

America 2021: National Guard troops march in front of the U.S. Capitol.pic.twitter.com/5aO0YA04pW — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 17, 2021

At least 25,000 Guardsmen are protecting the Capitol complex.

Armed protesters have arrived at multiple state capitol complexes across the country Sunday morning. This follows a special bulletin from the FBI last week that warned: “armed protests” were being planned at 50 state capitols and the US Capitol in Washington, DC, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

While the protesters are being identified across various platforms as members of a so-called “boogaloo” movement, they largely appear to be generic anti-government anarchists – some of whom call themselves “liberty boys,” and others who oppose the conservative Proud Boys. Their sudden emergence surrounding the inauguration is curious, to say the least.

A field reporter at The Daily Caller, Jorge Ventura, reports from the Ohio Statehouse, where he notes that “580 National Guard members” were activated “to provide security around the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus through Wednesday.

Boogaloo boys marching towards the Ohio Statehouse for an armed protest. Gov. authorized 580 National Guard members to provide security around the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus through Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ujV68xAdHF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 17, 2021

“We are not a pro-Trump group,” said one of the armed protesters at the Ohio demonstration.

"We are not a pro-Trump group" says one of the speakers for the Boogaloo Boys in front of the Ohio Statehouse pic.twitter.com/mHTMfSlLtk — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 17, 2021

"We are out here supporting the local BLM scene" says one of the Boogaloo Boys before marching towards the Ohio Statehouse building to protest pic.twitter.com/i7KQ3HohqD — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 17, 2021

An armed protester in Ohio told the “Proud Boys do not come here.”

“We hope the Proud Boys do not come here, we do not want you here,” armed boogaloo boys protesting outside Ohio Statehouse. Ohio State Highway Patrol and National Guard surround the area pic.twitter.com/99MEtOac3l — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) January 17, 2021

In Michigan, a dozen or so armed protesters are now showing up at the State Capitol.

Daily Mirror’s Derek Momodu tweeted, “this is very worrying…” as armed protesters gather in front of the Michigan State Capitol as Guardsmen are on “standby.”

“If you continue to oppress the American people, they will remain rational no longer,” said an armed protester in Michigan.

Very calm at the Michigan Capitol. Lots of law enforcement, lots of media, little snow. Couple people who appear to be protestors pic.twitter.com/DXwF7JOedX — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) January 17, 2021

In New Hampshire, a handful of armed protesters showed up outside the Capitol.

While a similarly small group began to assemble outside the Oregon Capitol.

The group in Oregon refers to themselves as the “liberty boys.”

In the Oregon Capitol five boogaloo boys stand outside the statehouse pic.twitter.com/x3bshD9nWE — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 17, 2021

At the Illinois State Capitol, Guardsmen and State Troopers are heavily armed, waiting for protesters.

There’s a large police presence at the Minnesota State Capitol building as threats of armed protesters could assemble today.

Armed protesters rally at the Texas Capitol.

More armed protesters at the Texas Capitol.

Bloomberg notes, “militia groups from both the left and right gathered outside the state capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.”

U.S. state capitals stepped up security on Sunday for signs of the unrest following the January 6 Capitol riots, but only few turned out.



Here, militia groups from both the left and right gathered outside the state capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/q5RiIg7Uc2 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, at least 25,000 Guardsmen and other law enforcement agencies have the US Capitol to White House area on lockdown.

On top of this all, civil flight observers have said, “amount of USAF cargo aircraft (C130s C17s KC135s KC46s) bringing National Guard troops to Washington DC/Capitol is truly impressive. Almost a constant air bridge for the past several days.”

Another busy around Washington D.C today. This everything I track over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1XIimfsTQp — John Brady (@Jbrady2852) January 17, 2021

*Check back for more updates.