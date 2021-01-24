Infowars.comJanuary 22nd 2021, 5:24 pm

But for months accused Trump administration of not having a plan despite creation of Operation Warp Speed

Joe Biden claimed there’s nothing that can be done to mitigate COVID-19, despite for months chiding President Donald Trump’s response to the virus.

Biden made the acknowledgement during a press briefing Friday, admitting he believes the Covid pandemic will last several more months

.@JoeBiden: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” pic.twitter.com/t3NEs1Enwf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2021

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on,” Biden said, adding, “because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

Biden’s comment is ironic given he frequently berated President Trump’s response to the virus during the presidential campaign.

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control.



I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

More than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 –– and Donald Trump has given up on trying to get the virus under control.



He may have quit on you, but I promise I never will. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Biden does not explain why the virus is still rampant, especially since most Americans are following proper safety precautions, including locking down, social distancing and wearing face masks, steps which health experts claimed would help stop the spread.

While Biden claims the virus is making a comeback, NIAID head Anthony Fauci claimed on Thursday that cases were hitting a plateau — however mainstream media news propagandists had an answer for that, claiming a new more deadly second variant of the virus is just around the corner and already in 20 states.

During yesterday's briefing, Dr. Fauci said we "might" be seeing a plateau when it comes to the average number of new COVID-19 cases each week. But a newer strain of the virus, first found in the U.K., has now been identified in at least 20 states.



Dr. @DavidAgus discusses. pic.twitter.com/HFjW79KgG5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 22, 2021

https://api.banned.video/embed/60075c2f8c03b74ce0e204f3