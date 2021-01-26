Restricted Republic Published January 25, 2021

Rumble — January 25th, 2021

By: Justus Knight!

And so it begins…with the flood of Executive Orders flying off Joe Biden’s desk it’s easy to miss the important ones they are trying to hide. Let’s take for example America’s power grid, you know, only one of the most important elements of our day to day lives and a part critical to our nation security. It should be the thing you look to protect the most right?! Well, not in Joe’s world…he just welcomed an unthinkable enemy to again access our most critical infrastructure!

God Speed and God Bless,

Justus Knight

