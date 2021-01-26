Restricted Republic Published January 25, 2021

Rumble — January 25th, 2021

By: Justus Knight!

Now available on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps (but we recommend you also save to your Home Page in case the Tech-Titans remove another app)!!

On today’s broadcast:

And so it begins…with the flood of Executive Orders flying off Joe Biden’s desk it’s easy to miss the important ones they are trying to hide. Let’s take for example America’s power grid, you know, only one of the most important elements of our day to day lives and a part critical to our nation security. It should be the thing you look to protect the most right?! Well, not in Joe’s world…he just welcomed an unthinkable enemy to again access our most critical infrastructure!

God Speed and God Bless,

Justus Knight

Join Us At The Following:

Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
Signal: (Coming Soon)
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts

Referenced Sources:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-s-china-policy-is-about-to-be-just-as-assertive-as-trump-s-but-much-more-effective/ar-BB1d2F8z

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/01/24/cotton-on-troop-presence-at-u-s-capitol-i-dont-think-thats-necessary/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/24/hunter-biden-stops-motorcade-bagel/

Biden Makes First DC Restaurant Visit as President to Call Your Mother

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/09/politics/hunter-biden-tax-investigtation/index.html

Top Biden ‘Pick’ Led Group Which Took Sponsored Trips To China For Pro-Beijing Org, Co-Authored Reports

https://www.energy.gov/articles/secretary-energy-signs-order-mitigate-security-risks-nations-electric-grid

Click to access eo-13920.pdf

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-protecting-public-health-and-environment-and-restoring-science-to-tackle-climate-crisis/

Biden Rescinds Trump Order Banning Chinese Communist Involvement In US Power Grid

https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/22/joe-bidens-ties-china-present-national-security-risk-if-he-becomes-president-experts-say/

Blinken, Biden’s pick for secretary of state, vows to end Trump’s ‘America First’