On Tuesday Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) raised a point of order that the impeachment of private citizen Donald Trump is unconstitutional.

Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table or kill Paul’s point of order. Schumer only needed a simple majority vote to set Paul’s point of order aside.

The Senate then voted 55-45 against Senator Rand Paul’s motion.

Senate votes to set aside Paul's point of order, arguing the Trump impeachment trial is unconstitutional The vote was 55-45 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2021

Five GOP senators vote with Dems, rejecting Sen Paul's argument that impeachment trial is unconstitutional: Collins

Murkowski Romney Sasse Toomey — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2021

FIVE Republicans voted with Democrats and against Rand Paul. The list included: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.

The US Senate then moved the impeachment trial to February 9th at 1 PM.

Senate approves resolution for operation of Senate trial, 83-17. Trial is done until February 9 at 1 pm et — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2021

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order.



45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional.



That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process.



This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021