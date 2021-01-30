By Jim Hoft
Published January 26, 2021 at 2:40pm
On Tuesday Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) raised a point of order that the impeachment of private citizen Donald Trump is unconstitutional.
Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table or kill Paul’s point of order. Schumer only needed a simple majority vote to set Paul’s point of order aside.
The Senate then voted 55-45 against Senator Rand Paul’s motion.
FIVE Republicans voted with Democrats and against Rand Paul. The list included: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.
The US Senate then moved the impeachment trial to February 9th at 1 PM.