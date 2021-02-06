Dr. Steve Pieczenik returns to The Alex Jones Show to face the music and discuss the bet he made with Alex during his last appearance.

https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601c56780d1b52231b87f363

https://api.banned.video/embed/601c56780d1b52231b87f363

Pieczenik’s previous appearance on The Alex Jones Show can be viewed below:

https://api.banned.video/embed/5fff54d4df45e13f8fff86a7

Dr. Steve Pieczenik triples down on his confidence in exposing the fraudulent election and bets Alex Jones that if he is right he gets to join the Infowars roster.