nfowars.comJanuary 2nd 2021, 1:11 pm

Left celebrating abortion, euthanasia and infanticide while keeping everything locked down from COVID in the name of public health doesn’t hold waterFigure is 23x higher than global COVID-19 deaths

Statistics by Worldometers found that over 42.6 million abortions occurred world-wide in 2020, making abortion the leading cause of death that year.

The stunning figure by the independent site, collected from governments and reputable organizations, shows that the 42+ million abortion deaths far outpaced the 1.8 million coronavirus deaths in 2020.

From LifeNews:

When contrasting the abortion numbers to other causes of death, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents and suicide, abortions far outnumbered every other cause.

By contrast, 8.7 million people died from cancer in 2020, 5 million from smoking, 13 million from disease, and 1.7 million died of HIV/AIDS. Deaths by malaria and alcohol are also recorded.

And when compared to the coronavirus, the number of people dying from abortions dwarfs the number of coronavirus deaths. Worldomters indicates that 1,830,979 people died from the coronavirus worldwide in 2020.

There is considerable question as to whether those figures are accurate, as the CDC and state figures in the United States indicate 40-50% of deaths from the coronavirus aren’t actually directly resulted from the virus itself, but are of people who had the virus and died from some other cause.

But assuming the figures are accurate and not adjusting for overcounting, abortion is 23.2 times more deadly than the coronavirus.

The figure further highlights the left’s hypocrisy, given that they actively advocate and celebrate abortion, eugenics, and infanticide while insisting that America must be completely locked down to “save lives.”

