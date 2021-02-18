Today she’s a retired Ontario police officer with 34 years of distinguished service.

But back in 1974, she was a scared pregnant teenager.

And incredibly she says Ravi Zacharias pressured her to get an abortion.

Welcome to The Roys Report, a podcast dedicated to reporting the truth and restoring the church. I’m Julie Roys. And today we’re going to be discussing a tragic story that happened nearly 50 years ago. It involves a woman named Shirley Steward, who was dating Ramesh Zacharias, Ravi Zacharias’ brother. The two were sexually active and as often happens in these situations Shirley got pregnant. And what happened next is absolutely heartbreaking.

According to Shirley, she and Ramesh went to Ravi Zacharias for advice.

Ravi was an up and coming preacher at the time and Ramesh was his younger brother. Shirley attended the church where Ravi would often come and speak. And both she and Remesh looked up to Ravi. But Shirley says the advice Ravi gave was not only shocking, it led to the death of her unborn child. And it’s affected the entirety of Shirley Steward’s life. I read Shirley’s account about a year ago. It was published in a blog called The Spiritual Sounding Board, and it ravaged me. Just totally broke my heart. But I know many people will say, “Why hear this story now? What good can it do, Ravi’s gone?” I understand these objections. I do. But I also feel a great deal of compassion for all the women who have been victimized by Ravi Zacharias.

Also, if Ravi’s predatory behavior was just an anomaly, maybe we could just move on. But friends, it’s not. We have scores of Christian leaders preying on the vulnerable and it’s not okay. And it’s not going to stop until the Christian community listens to the victims and begins to develop compassion for the victims and begins to understand the behavior of these wolves in sheep’s clothing. Another reason I wanted to record a podcast with Shirley is because I want you to hear from her directly. I often say there’s a credibility in victim’s voices. You can tell if they’re lying or telling the truth. So I’m going to give you the opportunity to judge for yourself. I think this is a very important podcast and I’m so glad that you’ve taken the time to join me and to listen to Shirley Steward’s story.

Well joining me today is Shirley Steward, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer, but also someone who tragically got an abortion nearly 50 years ago. And according to Shirley, Ravi Zacharias is the one who counseled her to have that abortion. So Shirley, thank you so much. And thank you for being willing to talk about what I’m sure is a really, really painful time of your life. So thank you.