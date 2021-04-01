Infowars.com March 31st 2021, 1:57 pm‘

A Covid-19 outbreak among vaccinated individuals inside a UK care facility has forced health officials to come out in defense of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Reports claim there was a “pretty big” outbreak at the unnamed care facility in Lincolnshire, where most if not all residents had received the experimental Covid vaccine.

“It is currently unknown as to whether the infected residents had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, or just one,” reports The Lincolnite.

The outbreak led the Lincolnshire public health director, Derek Ward, to come out in defense of the jabs, saying there’s “no perfect” immunity, and that post-vaccine outbreaks are should be expected.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had an outbreak in a care home,” Ward announced, according to the Lincolnite. “It was a pretty big one, similar to the other outbreaks we’ve seen across the county and indeed across the country.”Routine testing picked up the virus in a number of residents, although many were asymptomatic or suffered only mild illness.

None of the residents required hospitalization, according to Ward.

The puzzling rate of positive infections following administration of the shot will no doubt present problems for vaccine campaigners going forward.

https://api.banned.video/embed/6063ce71acb01d6f47ac4804