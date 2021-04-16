Wednesday, April 14, 2021 by: JD Heyes



(Natural News) The globalist control freaks at the World Economic Forum have come up with the ultimate 21st century tracking device: So-called “smart masks” that come with a computer chip that ‘tells’ users things.

“The World Economic Forum is at it again. The globalist titans behind ‘the Great Reset’ are now promoting a ‘smart face mask’ that tracks every breath its wearer takes,” RT.com reported recently.

What’s more, masks in general aren’t even going to be needed much longer, if they ever were effective in the first place (and a CDC study released earlier this year makes it clear they really haven’t been effective at stopping the spread of COVID — more on that in a moment). That’s because at least a sizable portion of the world’s population is going to be vaccinated, and while we’re not fans of them here, clearly heard immunity is going to follow

The mask of the future.



Submit your solution to the world's most pressing challenges, on UpLink: https://t.co/w1KkdJSWsW @WEFUpLink #GTGS21 pic.twitter.com/dBKNUfflZE — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 7, 2021

So why a mask at all?

Because while the vast majority of people are sick and tired of wearing masks and are ready to throw them away for good, the global elite wants us masking forever, apparently, as noted by the WEF’s high-tech, chipped face covering designed by CirQ, owned by the planet’s most notorious nuclear-armed dictatorship, Communist China (because of course).

RT.com adds:

The mask reminds users when to wash it and checks if they’re wearing it properly. If too much carbon dioxide builds up inside, a phone alert reminds the wearer to catch a few breaths of fresh air. If the user forgets to put the mask on, the same phone app sends them a reminder to mask up. As three quarters of single-use masks end up in landfills or oceans, the WEF also touts the environmental benefits of the reusable face covering.

Social media users ripped the idea of a smart mask, with many — correctly — observing that it’s just another step towards global control and tyranny.

“Mask hooked up to your smart phone, so the data can instantly update your social credit score,” one Twitter user wrote.

This isn’t the first ‘control freak’ idea that the WEF, which meets annually in Davos, Switzerland, drawing the world’s global and economic elite, have come up with in the age of COVID-19.

Other extremely unpopular ideas besides the massively criticized “global reset” of the world economy includes global digital identification (unless you’re trying to vote in Georgia, of course) as well as a global carbon tax and restrictions on the eating of meat (one only has to wonder what meat consumption has to do with controlling the spread of a virus).

In addition, the organization was slammed earlier this year for posting online that “lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world” before having to delete the post amid a storm of fury.

These are not normal people. And they’re certainly not libertarians and lovers of individual freedom. They’re tyrants, or would-be tyrants, plain and simple.

Speaking of the ineffectiveness of masks, earlier this year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study that concluded mask-wearing saved lives.

But the agency’s own data refuted its conclusions.

“Mandating masks was associated with a decrease in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates within 20 days of implementation. Allowing on-premises restaurant dining was associated with an increase in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 41–100 days after implementation and an increase in daily death growth rates 61–100 days after implementation,” says a summary of the study.

But, diving deeper into the findings reveals that mask mandates reduced COVID positive by less than 2 percent.

“Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease…in daily COVID-19 death growth rates 1–20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6, and 1.9 percentage points 21–40, 41–60, 61–80, and 81–100 days, respectively, after implementation,” the study added.

In other words, the results were well within the study’s margin of error, meaning masks don’t do anything to stop COVID-19.

And yet, the WEF says we need to up our game with ‘smart masks.’

No, thanks.

