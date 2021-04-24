by Kelen McBreen April 22nd 2021, 10:50 am

Study comes after Infowars exclusive exposed possible connection between unusual menstrual cycles and the shot

After a recent Infowars report highlighted testimonials from tens of thousands of women who are experiencing extreme hormonal issues after being near recently vaccinated people, mainstream media has been forced to address the controversy.

The Chicago Tribune wrote an article on Tuesday covering a University of Illinois professor named Dr. Kate Clancy who is looking into the matter after personally experiencing unusual menstruation.

BREAKING: Researchers have launched a study to find out if COVID-19 vaccines are causing menstrual cycle changes after hundreds of women notice irregularities – Chicago Tribune — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2021

The Tribune describes the study as “a joint effort between Clancy and Katharine Lee, a postdoctoral research scholar at Washington University School of Medicine. As of Monday, Lee said more than 25,000 people have filled it out.”

The researchers said they initially expected 500 people to respond to the survey and instead hit that mark within a few hours, showing the issue to be more widespread than presumed.

The Chicago Tribune kept it politically correct by saying the study includes “people who menstruate,” and not just women.

However, the U of I team is only looking into women’s menstrual experiences after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are tens of thousands of testimonials shared by social media users like the now-deleted Instagram of Kim Alberts, showing women who have had bizarre menstrual issues and even miscarriages after being physically close to people who had recently received their COVID-19 vaccination.

The video below contains just a small sample of the shocking testimonies.

https://api.banned.video/embed/607883e137494025d4bda2ae

As social media influencers try to get the word out about the frightening stories being shared, they are being targeted by Democrat politicians who want them removed from all major online platforms.

This censorship campaign is being paired with a propaganda effort aimed at minority communities and conservatives who are hesitant about the experimental COVID jab.

The White House is spending billions of dollars to bribe social media influencers, television networks, churches and other organizations into promoting the mRNA gene therapy shots.

See one social media user’s video exposing the pay-to-propagandize scheme below:

https://odysee.com/$/embed/HOW-THEY-RECRUIT-%27VACCINE-INFLUENCERS%27-HAVE-YOU-SOLD-YOUR-SOUL-YET_/77ef9a268bf3322e41e94189f1c0e6371682a805?r=2WzcFU6U7DoTMWTRuMVp9K4Y7Ug5JTJW

