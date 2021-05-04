(Natural News) The vaccine is the bioweapon. Specifically, the spike protein is the bioactive weapon, and it is designed to spread from person to person, being transmissible from the vaccinated in order to infect the unvaccinated.

Never forget that Bill Gates has long wanted to use mosquitoes to carry vaccines so that people could be vaccinated against their own wishes (and completely without informed consent). Now, it turns out, they don’t need mosquitoes. They have high-obedience humans ready to carry out the same role.

People who are injected with the mRNA vaccine are having their bodies turned into bioweapons factories, churning out spike protein particles which they shed through their mouths and skin (and semen, by the way), infecting everyone around them. The spike protein is biologically active and causes blood clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, pulmonary embolism and infertility effects. Pfizer’s own documents reveal this phenomenon to be well known by vaccine developers.

Do not permit the vaccinated to come anywhere near you, it is now official.

Here is a small portion of this huge document, straight from pfizer:

Terms:

Study intervention – A vaccine test subject.

AE – Adverse event in someone who got the vax.

SAE: An adverse event in someone who was exposed to someone who got the vax.

EDP: Exposure during pregnancy

8.3.5. Exposure During Pregnancy or Breastfeeding, and Occupational Exposure Exposure to the study intervention under study during pregnancy or breastfeeding and occupational exposure are reportable to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of investigator awareness.

8.3.5.1. Exposure During Pregnancy An EDP occurs if:

* A female participant is found to be pregnant while receiving or after discontinuing study intervention.

* A male participant who is receiving or has discontinued study intervention exposes a female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

* A female is found to be pregnant while being exposed or having been exposed to study intervention due to environmental exposure. Below are examples of environmental exposure during pregnancy:

* A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.

* A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

If this vax is not shedding into other people, why would contact between vaccinated and un-vaccinated be an event worth noting? If this vax is not shedding, then WHY does a guy who has been around a vaccinated woman, even if he did not touch her or have sex, need to worry about getting a different woman pregnant?

That’s not all, the following is detailed, and far worse.

The investigator must report EDP to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator’s awareness, irrespective of whether an SAE has occurred. The initial information submitted should include the anticipated date of delivery (see below for information related to termination of pregnancy).

* If EDP occurs in a participant or a participant’s partner, the investigator must report this information to Pfizer Safety on the Vaccine SAE Report Form and an EDP Supplemental Form, regardless of whether an SAE has occurred. Details of the pregnancy will be collected after the start of study intervention and until 6 months after the last dose of study intervention.

* If EDP occurs in the setting of environmental exposure, the investigator must report information to Pfizer Safety using the Vaccine SAE Report Form and EDP Supplemental Form. Since the exposure information does not pertain to the participant enrolled in the study, the information is not recorded on a CRF; however, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form is maintained in the investigator site file. Follow-up is conducted to obtain general information on the pregnancy and its outcome for all EDP reports with an unknown outcome. The investigator will follow the pregnancy until completion (or until pregnancy termination) and notify Pfizer Safety of the outcome as a follow-up to the initial EDP Supplemental Form. In the case of a live birth, the structural integrity of the neonate can be assessed at the time of birth. In the event of a termination, the reason(s) for termination should be specified and, if clinically possible, the structural integrity of the terminated fetus should be assessed by gross visual inspection (unless preprocedure test findings are conclusive for a congenital anomaly and the findings are reported). Abnormal pregnancy outcomes are considered SAEs. If the outcome of the pregnancy meets the criteria for an SAE (ie, ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion, intrauterine fetal demise, neonatal death, or congenital anomaly), the investigator should follow the procedures for reporting SAEs. Additional information about pregnancy outcomes that are reported to Pfizer Safety as SAEs follows:

* Spontaneous abortion including miscarriage and missed abortion;

* Neonatal deaths that occur within 1 month of birth should be reported, without regard to causality, as SAEs. In addition, infant deaths after 1 month should be reported as SAEs when the investigator assesses the infant death as related or possibly related to exposure to the study intervention. Additional information regarding the EDP may be requested by the sponsor. Further follow-up of birth outcomes will be handled on a case-by-case basis (eg, follow-up on preterm infants to identify developmental delays). In the case of paternal exposure, the investigator will provide the participant with the Pregnant Partner Release of Information Form to deliver to his partner. The investigator must document in the source documents that the participant was given the Pregnant Partner Release of Information Form to provide to his partner.

8.3.5.2. Exposure During Breastfeeding An exposure during breastfeeding occurs if:

* A female participant is found to be breastfeeding while receiving or after discontinuing study intervention.

* A female is found to be breastfeeding while being exposed or having been exposed to study intervention (ie, environmental exposure). An example of environmental exposure during breastfeeding is a female family member or healthcare provider who reports that she is breastfeeding after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact. The investigator must report exposure during breastfeeding to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator’s awareness, irrespective of whether an SAE has occurred. The information must be reported using the Vaccine SAE Report Form. When exposure during breastfeeding occurs in the setting of environmental exposure, the exposure information does not pertain to the participant enrolled in the study, so the information is not recorded on a CRF. However, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form is maintained in the investigator site file. An exposure during breastfeeding report is not created when a Pfizer drug specifically approved for use in breastfeeding women (eg, vitamins) is administered in accord with authorized use. However, if the infant experiences an SAE associated with such a drug, the SAE is reported together with the exposure during breastfeeding.

Here’s the clear part of this, that everyone can understand:

8.3.5.3. Occupational Exposure An occupational exposure occurs when a person receives unplanned direct contact with the study intervention, which may or may not lead to the occurrence of an AE. Such persons may include healthcare providers, family members, and other roles that are involved in the trial participant’s care. The investigator must report occupational exposure to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator’s awareness, regardless of whether there is an associated SAE. The information must be reported using the Vaccine SAE Report Form. Since the information does not pertain to a participant enrolled in the study, the information is not recorded on a CRF; however, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form is maintained in the investigator site file.

I WILL TRANSLATE THAT TO ENGLISH:

An occupational exposure occurs when a person receives unplanned direct contact with a vaccine test subject, which may or may not lead to the occurrence of an adverse event. These people may include health care providers, family members, and other people who are around the trial participant.

When such exposures happen, the investigator must report them to Pfizer saftey within 24 hours of becoming aware of when they happened, regardless of whether or not there is an associated secondary adverse event. This must be reported using the vaccine secondary adverse event report form. SINCE THE INFORMATION DOES NOT PERTAIN TO A PARTICIPANT INVOLVED IN THE STUDY, THE INFORMATION WILL BE KEPT SEPARATE FROM THE STUDY.

My comment: This is why we have green screen Biden. They are ALL green screen now, we just caught Biden. They are green screen and working from sets because they have opened pandora’s box and intend to hide out until everything is finished. This is why many people are claiming the white house is empty and that they are working from a set ad are not actually there. Because they are not there. If they do ever go on camera, they are not actually where they say they are.

Interestingly India is having their disaster happen now because they started with the vaxxes first, and have more people vaxxed than any other country.

What is now becoming obvious is that today’s vaccines were deliberately designed to function as self-replicating vaccines, to spread the spike protein bioweapons to those who refuse to be vaccinated. As the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists wrote last year, “Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong?”

This explains all the bizarre blood clotting effects now being experienced in unvaccinated people who are in close proximity to vaccinated people. We will be reporting much more on this in the days ahead.

Globalists have unleashed the “final solution” self-replicating vaccine and intend to end humanity once and for all

In today’s Situation Update, I reveal how globalists have embarked on a genocidal, planet-wide extermination effort to wipe out the human race, end all nations and kill literally billions of people. The covid vaccine is the key element in this genocidal plan against humanity, and this explains why they are going to such desperate lengths to silence vaccine skeptics, censor doctors and scientists, and coerce as many people as possible into getting the vaccine injection.

Due to the transmissible nature of the spike protein and the hijacking of the body’s protein synthesis with mRNA vaccines, globalists probably only need about 50 percent of any given population to be vaccinated, and they have already achieved that goal in most nations.

They don’t even need the other half of the population to consent, because those people will be “vaccinated” with the transmission of the spike protein itself. This means nearly everyone will be infected with the spike protein, making nearly everyone susceptible to the possibility of a hyperinflammatory reaction when exposed to wild-type coronavirus strains that will be released later this year. (It’s a binary weapon system, get it?)

Hence the extreme importance of immune modulation, pursuing an anti-inflammatory diet, avoiding allergy-enhancing substances in food and medicine, etc.

The following video from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and others explains very important concepts of how this spike protein is being transmitted by the vaccinated. Dr. Tenpenny is careful to note this isn’t the “shedding” of virus particles, but rather the “transmission” of spike protein particles based on the adenovirus that’s used to manufacture the vaccine:

In my Situation Update today, I go further, explaining how globalists are making a final run against humanity with planet-scale genocide based on self-replicating vaccines that are designed to spread from one person to another.

The vaccine is the pandemic. The spike protein is the bioweapon. And any person receiving the mRNA shot is having their own body transformed into a bioweapons factory that’s being exploited to infect others.

If anyone should be masked right now, it’s the people who were vaccinated. They are the super spreaders. They are the walking bio-bombs.

Listen, learn and share everywhere you can:

New podcast each day at:

