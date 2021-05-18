Jonathan Kearsley 1 hour ago 19 May 21

Australians might one day need a vaccination passport to travel across state borders, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison declaring “all of those arrangements will have to be put in place”

In an interview with 9News political editor Chris Uhlmann on the two-year anniversary of his election, Mr Morrison said proof of vaccination for domestic travel would require the agreement of the states and territories, saying it’s them “who actually prevent Australians moving from one state to another consistent with their public health orders”.

“Those public health orders are the instrument that is used legally to prevent Australians moving from one state to another,” Mr Morrison said.

A year since the pandemic hit, Mr Morrison said his strategy to reopen international borders “is one step at a time and a risk that Australia can manage safely”, indicating he was open to quarantine at home but “it’s not something that’s doable yet”.

The Budget papers made an assumption international borders would remain closed until mid-next year.

Mr Morrison described the reopening as “a gradual process”.

“It’s not closed one day, open the next,” Mr Morrison said.

“It will be tempered by the medical advice at every step.”

Phases would include Australians moving more freely around Australia, possibly under vaccination passports, then Australians being able to travel overseas if they have been vaccinated and potentially quarantine at home.

Mr Morrison said about the same time, Australians who had received “approved” vaccinations overseas could return safely.