There is an obscure prophecy from a pious Greek Orthodox monk who served at Mount Athos monastery until his death in 1994 at the age of 69.

A few years before his death, around 1990, Elder Paithios foresaw a time when globalist elites would use a mandatory vaccine to push their evil agenda forward.

Elder Paisios of Greece lived from 1924 to 1994.

These evil doers long to create a one-world order where everyone’s every move is watched and their lives are run by digital algorithms and artificial intelligence. We will “own nothing and be happy,” as Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum said.

This plan for total control has been associated over the centuries with various Masonic sects and secret societies. But the idea that man can build his own private heaven on earth, independent of God, dates back to the Tower of Babel [See Genesis Ch. 11]. It is Luciferian at its core and will lead to destruction.

Here is the prophecy of Elder Paisios, which speaks of a final Luciferian power play on Earth:

“…now a vaccine has been developed to combat a new disease, which will be obligatory and those taking it will be marked… Later on, anyone who is not marked with the number 666 will not be able to either buy or sell, to get a loan, to get a job, and so forth. My thinking tells me that this is the system through which the Antichrist has chosen to take over the whole world, and people who are not part of this system won’t be able to find work and so on — whether black or white or red; in other words, everyone he will take over through an economic system that controls the global economy, and only those who have accepted the seal, the mark of the number 666, will be able to participate in business dealings.” —p.204, Holy Monastery of Mount Athos / Distributed by Athos; 1st edition, January 1, 2012

Fr. Peter Heers unpacks this prophecy with an insightful analysis in the 11-minute video below:

Just as there have been many antichrists throughout history leading up to The Antichrist, there will be many “marks” of the world that people will accept, leading eventually to the final mark, the Mark of the Beast.

Those who take the vaccine accept the “mark” of the world system because they are “trusting in the saviors of this world.” They believe the propaganda they hear from the establishment, corporate media over the solid advice from thousands of truth-telling watchmen on the wall, including many accomplished scientists and medical doctors.

Rather than believe a wise scientist like Dr. Peter McCullough, the most highly cited doctor on how to successfully treat COVID-19, people who get the shot would rather believe sketchy characters like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

Many have just ignorantly followed the herd, which is heading over a cliff. I truly pity these folks because most were never exposed to the truth. They only heard one side, the lies.

But others have heard the truth. They weighed both sides and chose to follow the way of falsehood. They chose to believe the world system as presented by the dominant voices, either not listening to their more informed friends and family members or not believing those wise medical doctors which have been erased from major platforms by evil Big Tech oligarchs and ignored by the corporate media.

These people are not beyond hope. They can reclaim their minds and souls from these evil oligarchs. But they need to wake up and stop making bad choices. The more you choose to align yourself with those marked by the world, in opposition to those aligned with God, the more difficult it will be to reject that final mark, the mark of the Beast, should it arrive during your lifetime.

Consider the words of Schwab, speaking to the Chicago Economic Forum, where he boldly proclaimed that the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, two global paradigm shifts promoted by his organization, will lead to transhumanism — the gradual merging of man with machine.

“At the end, what the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological identities,” said Schwab, who is also a promoter of “vaccines for all” under the Great Reset and U.N. Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development [See U.N. Agenda 2030 Goal 3.8].

Watch video clip below of Schwab making this grand pronouncement.

The world, if we follow its humanistic leaders, will lead us to a dark place where we don’t want to end up.

Transhumanism is an affront to Almighty God. It is represented by gene editing, embedded microchips, human cloning, chimeras and the bio-engineering of the human body.

Globalist power elites are setting up their satanic “beast” system right now. At some point, this system will be handed over to an Antichrist figure, who is possessed by Satan himself.

If these elites succeed in vaccinating the vast majority of the world population, say 85 to 90 percent, they will then turn their attention to identifying and persecuting those who refuse to get the shot. These resisters will be blamed for the horrific health consequences of the shots as those who take these injections will destroy their natural God-given immune systems, as predicted by brilliant scientists like Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Lee Merritt.

Those rejecting the shots will be barred from entering more and more businesses until eventually they are shut out of the economic system all together. Many churches will also close their doors to the unvaccinated.

All of this will be accomplished through digital health passports, which allow the evil ones to “mark” those they declare as clean and obedient, separating them from those deemed unclean and disobedient.

We will be left with a two-tiered society. For those unable to show proof that they are up to date on their shots, there will be no jobs, no buying and selling, no freedom of movement allowed.

We don’t know when the final “mark” will be rolled out but the health passports look like the perfect precursor to such a system, conditioning the public to accept that they can be denied basic rights and access to services unless they submit to a bizarre new normal.

If you accepted the world’s current mark, the jab, what are the chances that you would have the courage to reject the final mark — the mark of the Beast?

So, listen to the above video and decide for yourself if the current health passports being mandated by major corporations and universities with the tacit approval of almost all governmental leaders matches up with what Elder Paithios prophesied 30 years ago.

——————————————————————————–

Help me continue to wake up the sleeping masses about the dangers of digital health passports and the globalist Great Reset. We operate free from any corporate influence, depending instead on reader contributions. You may send donations of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264 or via credit card