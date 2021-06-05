In the segment below on last night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson said evidence shows Dr. Anthony Fauci has been “implicated in the very pandemic he had been charged with fighting.”

Emails obtained by BuzzFeed via the Freedom of Information Act show “Fauci supported the grotesque and dangerous experiments that appeared to have made COVID possible,” Carlson said.

The emails, which date back to the early winter of 2020, show Fauci was worried the public would think COVID originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. Why?

“Possibly because Tony Fauci knew perfectly well he had funded gain-of-function experiments at that very same laboratory,” Carlson said.

The emails show Fauci and other top virologists shared an article from ZeroHedge suggesting COVID was a man-made bioweapon. Despite it being a “plausible explanation,” said Carlson, ZeroHedge was banned from social media.

Carlson said:

“Until recently, you were not allowed to suggest that COVID might be man-made. Why couldn’t you suggest that? The fact checkers wouldn’t allow it. Why wouldn’t they? Because Tony Fauci assured the tech monopolies that the coronavirus could not have been manmade. And so the tech monopolies shut down the topic.”

According to the emails, Fauci also admitted people who have had COVID are likely to have “substantial immunity,” meaning they don’t need the vaccine. Fauci “has never admitted that in public,” said Carlson.

In October 2020, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote to Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) asking the Congressman to investigate the causes leading up to and contributing to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

In April, CHD asked people to urge their members of Congress to support H.R. 834, the Pandemics Require Evaluating, Planning, and Responding Effectively — PREPARE Act. The bill, introduced by Posey, would create an independent bipartisan congressional commission to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and help the U.S. better prepare for future pandemic threats.

Watch the segment below to hear Carlson’s take on the newly discovered Fauci emails:



