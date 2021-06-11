(Video)

The prominent virologist further disputed an online rumor likely meant to distract from his viral observation first translated from French at RAIR Foundation USA that the coronavirus vaccine is the cause of the variants.

During a stunning interview, Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier expressed strong concerns about the coronavirus vaccine’s mid-term, long-term, and even generational consequences.

Montagnier warned that “neurodegenerative illness” is a potential side effect of the coronavirus vaccine and said in no uncertain terms that he is “outraged” about the widespread vaccination of children.

Prof. Montagnier clarified during the interview with Xavier Azalbert, a journalist with France Soir, that while the rumors about his vaccine observations are untrue, his criticism of the vaccine is very real.

Montagnier said in part:

We’re in unknown territory and proclaim mandatory vaccines for everyone. It’s insanity. It’s vaccination insanity that I absolutely condemn.

He explained that he “is not looking for controversy, but for truth”.

Some of the points made in a clip of the interview translated exclusively for RAIR Foundation USA reveal that Prof. Montagnier is “outraged” that widespread vaccination of children could have horrific generational consequences.

He gives the example of the herbicide glyphosate, which can be passed on to future generations in a process known as “Transgenerational Epigenetic Inheritance.”

“Recent studies on glyphosate have shown that there are epigenetic effects,” Prof. Montagnier explained. “That means people who eat glyphosate in their diet pass on something that will affect future generations. Their children, their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, they will suffer,” he continued.

The Nobel Laureate explained that the “Messenger RNA” may result in disastrous consequences without proper study. He said:

This Messenger RNA that’s being injected today in vaccines, may have effects on future generations that are undetected if we aren’t searching for them.

Another concern Montagnier expresses is the possibility of side effects of vaccines that could be seen in “five to ten years” related to “neurodegenerative illness.”

Neurodegenerative disease is “an umbrella term for a range of conditions which primarily affect the neurons in the human brain” and is described as “incurable and debilitating conditions that result in progressive degeneration and/or death of nerve cells.”

Montagnier states that there “are sequences that resemble the prion sequences in the RNA of the coronavirus” and could therefore “disorder the natural proteins in the brain, modifying them to make prions.”

A research article titled “RNA editing alterations define manifestation of prion diseases” explains that “Prion diseases are fatal neurodegenerative disorders characterized by rapidly progressive dementia.”

Watch:

Many thanks to Miss Piggy for the translation!

I am outraged by the fact that we want to vaccinate children, because then we are really affecting a future generation. We need to know, for example, take glyphosate, right? Recent studies on glyphosate have shown that there are epigenetic effects. That means people who eat glyphosate in their diet, pass on something that will affect future generations. Their children, their grand children and great-grand children, they will suffer. At the moment, this has been only shown in rats. You could extrapolate this onto humans. There are epigenetic effects. We need to consider that and not just think of our own generation, but of the future.

This Messenger RNA that’s being injected today in vaccines, may have effects on future generations that are undetected if we aren’t searching for them. —

So it will persist, we’ll say, if we inject this substance, without really knowing the without knowing the mid-term and long term consequences.

Absolutely. We’re in unknown territory and proclaim mandatory vaccines for everyone. It’s insanity. It’s vaccination insanity that I absolutely condemn. I want to say as well, that I never, never said that everyone will die from the vaccine, but that a certain amount of people who take the vaccine will suffer from it. That’s impermissible.

They will suffer from side effects, to which there have been no observations, or any data from previous studies because it’s still too soon to say.

Exactly. There could side effects that effect future generations as well, maybe, but most probably from our generation in five to ten years. That’s absolutely possible. Notably, something we call neurodegenerative illness. There are sequences that resemble the prion sequences in the RNA of the coronavirus. These prions could disorder the natural proteins in the brain, modifying them to make prions.

