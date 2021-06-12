Submitted by The Armchair Covid Crime Investigator

State of the Nation

What follows is the shockingly intentional step-by-step criminal conspiratorial plot to commit global genocide and seriously debilitate populations around the globe via various type of COVID-19 bioweapons and the ensuing Covid Super Vaccination Agenda.

Given the sheer depth and breadth of this worldwide scheme to deliberately kill and/or injure as many human beings as possible, it’s clear that every major government, global institution, Fortune 1000 corporation and nongovernmental organization (especially healthcare), which is controlled by the New World Order globalist cabal, had to have had foreknowledge of this highly complex criminal scheme. Therefore, each remains an unindicted co-conspirator in the greatest crime spree ever to be perpetrated against the entire human race.

Now, here’s what these inconceivably brazen, desperate and reckless Covid criminals meticulously planned out in advance with great attention to the malevolent details.

1) First, the Covid perps quite stealthily and strategically launched a series of bioweapons across the planet in major metro areas where the military deployment of 5G had taken place throughout 2019.

2) Then, they purposefully labeled the sophisticated bioweapon — SARS-CoV-19 — in order to mislead governments everywhere as well as to confuse and confound the international healthcare community.

3) Next, they knowingly distributed a highly defective COVID-19 PCR Test Kit that was guaranteed to give numerous false positives as well as false negatives. Those kits were mysteriously stockpiled around the world for rapid dissemination prior to the first release of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

4) In the meantime, the top controllers of this extremely complicated bioterrorist operation were determined to prevent any COVID-19 treatment plans, remedies and/or protocols from being approved by any government on Earth.

5) By quickly and effectively banning the use of successful medications for Covid throughout the world community of nations, they set the stage for fake vaccines to be developed and administered in record time.

6) The various highly experimental Covid injections, which each have an undisclosed different purpose, were manufactured prior to the manmade pandemic that began in January of 2020.

7) In spite of an extraordinary death toll and rate of vaccine injury caused directly by the Covid shots, the global mainstream media was directed not to report that vital data to the general public.

8) In this way, unaware and uninformed folks were deceitfully coerced and compelled to receive an unapproved ‘vaccine’ that was categorized as “Emergency Use Authorization” ONLY. This universal pattern of deceit — “vaccine by uninformed consent” — was integral to the roll-out of vaccination programs worldwide.

9) Even children are now being jabbed with the exceedingly dangerous and deadly COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ with many of them experiencing heart inflammation. All the while, MSM reporting on the real risks remains virtually nonexistent.

10) Particularly throughout the early stages of this preplanned pandemic, the standard medical response was not to issue treatment guidelines for COVID-19 prior to hospitalization. This immense institutional failure is completely without precedent in both scope and magnitude.

11) Once a hospitalization occurred, the medical protocols which were routinely administered became the primary cause of death, not COVID-19. Physicians around the world complained as never before in history that the medical treatments were a HUGE part of the problem; and certainly not part of the solution.

12) Just like the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, it has clearly been the premeditated medical response that is responsible for the high mortality rate among the elderly and those with multiple comorbidities. Back in 1918, it was the deadly combination of aspirin and morphine that contributed to the deaths of upwards of 100 million people worldwide.

13) Everything points to a similar playbook being used in 2020 and beyond in the interest of depopulating the planet and bringing the Covid-vaccinated under complete control. The crucial issue here is that only 10% of vaccine deaths and injuries are normally reported, so we know that things are actually much, MUCH worse than being reported.

The preceding list of examples of gross medical malpractice, systematic acts of governmental negligence and transparently nefarious schemes by Big Pharma, as well as the exceptionally irresponsible roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, confirms the intent to commit global genocide. This NWO cabal-conducted black operation and sinister psyop also demonstrate the strong intention to carry out the GREAT RESET in the wake of the Covid manmade catastrophe.

State of the Nation

June 10, 2021

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=68511

11 Jun 2021 3:43 pm ian says:It seems that they are planning to say that they were confused, ie governments and medical practitioners etc. I was a motor mechanic, then tool maker, dogsbody/driver. I was not confused. Yes unsure of exact plans, I’m not a mind reader, but I knew right away it was a scam of some sort, especially after event 201. I said all along that if it was real and there were piles of bodies getting burned every day, no-one would need to be told to lockdown. The governments are in on it, as are the police and media. The health authorities and businesses who comply are guilty too.I addition, they will have plan B’s waiting in the wings if things start going badly for them. Power outages and night arrests of ringleaders etc. Possibly operation blue beam, or even a FF attack to start a war with Iran. If war is declared so is martial law. Interesting times folks.

