The full Eric Clapton interview form Oracle Films can be found here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OHmMKrVbNk

Eric Clapton details how he was duped into getting the Astra Zeneca vaccine, what it did to his body, how the UK government installed a tracking app on his phone and the online hatred and bullying he received for speaking out against COVID lockdowns.

