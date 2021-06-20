Presidential elections were held in Iran on 18 June 2021.
Ebrahim Raisi won with 62 percent of the votes (17.8 million out of 28.6 million votes).[4][5] It was the thirteenth presidential election in Iran since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979. Under the 1979 constitution, Hassan Rouhani, the incumbent president, was ineligible to run for re-election as he was limited to two consecutive terms or eight years in office. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported 42 cases of journalists being summoned or threatened for writing about candidates.[6] There were calls to boycott the election,[7] and the chief of the police threatened against telling people to not vote.[8] At 48%, the election had the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history.[9] More than 4 million votes were void.[10]