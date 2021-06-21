Sunday, June 20, 2021 by: Arsenio Toledo



(Natural News) The United Kingdom is experiencing another surge in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases despite the fact most adults in the country have been vaccinated.

On Thursday, June 17, the British government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) reported 11,007 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

At the same time last week, the country had 7,393 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

The new infections on Thursday represent the highest reported number of cases since Feb. 19, when 12,027 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Public Health England (PHE), an agency in the DHSC, reported that infections are increasing across all age groups but are most prevalent among people aged 20 to 29.

The government announced the 11,000 new cases at the same time it said that eight out of every 10 adults in the country have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

British epidemiologist and COVID-19 researcher Tim Spector believes the current surge will peak at around 15,000 new cases a day. This will occur by the last week of June or the first week of July.

After this, Spector believes the cases in the U.K. will start to fall. “By four weeks [after the surge] we are much below the level we are now, and at something much more manageable,” he said.

“That’s if all goes well,” he added.

Chief Medical Officer for England Dr. Chris Whitty said the current surge in new COVID-19 cases will “definitely” lead to more hospital admissions and deaths in the coming days and weeks.

“The height of that surge is still uncertain and we’ll have to see how this goes over the next several weeks,” said Whitty. He added that the National Health Service, the U.K.’s publicly funded healthcare system, needs to prepare for another wave of new COVID-19 cases in the coming winter.

