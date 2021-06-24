This is the presentation by Geert Vanden Bossche, DVM, PhD about the risk of “viral escape” posed by “leaky vaccines.”

Dr, Geert Vanden Bossche is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine who has specialist expertise in virology and vaccinology, Geert has worked in industry in the construction of vaccines, and in the non profit sector working to bring immunity to larger numbers of people.

Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research. Coordinated Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation’s Ebola Vaccine Program and contributed to the implementation of an integrated vaccine work plan in collaboration with Global Health Partners (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF), regulators (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers to enable timely deployment or stockpiling of Ebola vaccine candidates.

Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. Likely to create more more viral variants in the process. Sharing his perspective on mass vaccination in COVID-19.

Interview

Timestamps: 00:00

Welcome 01:28

Basic argument around vaccines 03:57

Trade-off of vaccines 06:16

How adaptive immunity works 16:28

COVID immunity 18:42

How mRNA vaccines work 21:11

Innate immunity 25:30

Geert’s argument 39:30

War analogy 47:33

Comparison with 1918 pandemic 56:44

Immune escape 59:41

Natural antibodies 01:03:47

Dose dependent COVID 01:06:40

Herd immunity is innate immunity 01:09:46

Arms race 01:11:12

Is Geert crazy? 01:12:01

What can we do next? What should our vaccination strategy be? 01:23:35

The next COVID vaccine with Natural Killer (NK) cells 01:26:32

Triple drug cocktails against HIV metaphor 01:32:32

Auto-immunity and leukemia 01:34:15

Fundamental things we don’t understand about COVID 01:36:02

Censorship of Geert. Censorship of vaccine expert on social media 01:40:22

Asymptomatic infection 01:46:41

End

On 6 March 2021, Geert Vanden Bossche, an independent consultant who previously worked in vaccine development, published an open letter to the World Health Organization on Twitter. In it, Vanden Bossche claimed that COVID-19 vaccines “should not be used amid an epidemic” and called for a halt to mass vaccination campaigns. The same day, a video interview with Vanden Bossche was published on YouTube. Vanden Bosche’s tweet was retweeted more than 6,000 times and received more than 6,700 likes. The video received more than 67,000 interactions on social media platforms, including Facebook and Reddit.

The video interview was further disseminated on platforms like Bitchute and organizations opposing vaccination, such as Children’s Health Defense. It was also commented on by Del Bigtree, founder of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network.

Vanden Bossche claimed that global COVID-19 vaccination campaigns would accelerate the emergence of dangerous variants, which will escape vaccine-induced immunity and cause severe disease.

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines likely reduce transmission to some degree

