cairnsnews 29 Jun 21

All state Premiers have pulled a ‘Delta’ scam campaign at the start of school holidays to cause more fear hoping to coerce more victims into taking the experimental jab which most politicians have not had in spite of careful video takes showing them being vaccinated with mRNA poison.

PM Scott Morrison’s televised jab, according to hospital staff actually was from an insulin syringe.

1 ml disposable insulin syringe

Insulin syringes are made specifically for self injections and have friendly features: shorter needles, as insulin injections are subcutaneous (under the skin) rather than intramuscular, finer gauge needles, for less pain, and. markings in insulin units to simplify drawing a measured dose of insulin.Ref. No.:Sizes: 1 mlCategory: Needles & Syringes.Tags: 3-part.

More businesses will be forced into bankruptcy as the Chief Health Officer in Queensland Dr Jeanette Young rolls out dodgy PCR tests.

Townsville has been ordered to close down by the Queensland Premier after doing it tough for several years since the closure of its nickel refinery and is still suffering from previous Covid shutdowns.

The dumb, willingly stupid ABC and other MSM think by having health workers vaccinated the virus cannot spread. Abundant medical evidence shows that the virus spreads easily after vaccination by shedding.

The National Cabinet is dreaming if it thinks it can force aged care workers to be vaccinated with a deadly toxin. Fortunately we still have a Commonwealth Constitution of Australia which aged care workers can rely on:

51 Legislative powers of the Parliament

(xxiiiA) the provision of maternity allowances, widows’ pensions, child endowment, unemployment, pharmaceutical, sickness and hospital benefits, medical and dental services (but not so as to authorize any form of civil conscription), benefits to students and family allowances;

There it is health workers. Even the threat of a Constitutional challenge to forced vaccination would stop them in their tracks.

Don’t bow down to Deep State’s genocidal vax program. Keep yourself and your children safe from the megalomaniacs of the political parties and unions. Say NO! – contributed