This week’s number of total adverse events for all age groups following COVID vaccines surpassed 400,000, according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.
Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date.
Data released today show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and June 25, 2021, a total of 411,931 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 6,985 deaths — an increase of 872 deaths over the previous week. There were 34,065 serious injury reports, up 2,825 compared with last week.
In the U.S, 321.2 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of June 25. This includes: 132 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 177 million doses of Pfizer and 12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine.
Of the 6,985 deaths reported as of June 25, 22% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 24 hours and 38% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.
This week’s data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
- 12,674 total adverse events, including 720 rated as serious and 13 reported deaths among 12- to 17-year-olds. Two of the nine deaths were suicides.The most recent reported deaths include a 16-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1420630) who died four weeks after her second dose of Pfizer, a 17-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1420762) who experienced cardiac arrest six days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine, a 16-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1426828) who died four days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine and a 13-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1406840) who died two days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine.Other deaths include three 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918, 1382906 and 1242573) and two 16-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1225942 and 1386841) and one 17-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1199455).
- 1,792 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds with 99% of cases
attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 1.2% to Moderna and 0.2% (or four cases) to J&J.
- 300 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 296 attributed to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
- 52 reports of blood clotting disorders, 51 attributed to Pfizer and 1 attributed to Moderna.
This week’s total VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to June 25, 2021, for all age groups show:
- 21% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
- 51% of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.
- The average age of death was 74.3.
- As of June 18, 2,337 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 791 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
- Of the 3,985 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 55% were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 42% to Moderna vaccine and 7% to J&J.
- 365 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, with 45% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 42% to Moderna and 19% to J&J.
- 114,113 reports of anaphylaxis with 44% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 48% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.
- 7,263 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 3,151 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 2,566 reports to Moderna and 1,501 reports to J&J.
- 1,576 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 1,001 cases attributed to Pfizer, 523 cases to Moderna and 48 cases to J&J’s COVID vaccine.
