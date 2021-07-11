WORLDNEWSDESK 10 JULY 2021 HITS: 15885

Sometimes, an ugly truth is staring us in the face, we need only to see it and speak it for the reality to become clear.

There are only three (3) countries on this planet whose government officials refused to accept the COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization: Burundi, Tanzania, and Haiti.

The officials in those countries who declined the vax were Presidents in each of those countries.

In Burundi it was President Pierre Nkurunziza

In Tanzania, it was President John Magufuli

In Haiti, it was President Jovenel Moïse

All three of those Presidents are now DEAD.

Coincidence?

What are the odds of these three particular men, all dying in office . . . and the only thing they have in common is that they refused to accept the vaccine for their countries?

To many people, their deaths look like murder; although the one in Haiti was straight up murder, he was assassinated by men with guns.

DEPOPULATION

Many people have speculated that the entire COVID-19 was a staged, intentionally deadly attack on humanity itself.

There are people on this planet who believe that humanity itself is like a virus against the planet. They believe humanity is destroying the planet and so, they continue, humanity must be culled.

Many of those people are in positions of great power and wealth.

It is thought by a large number of people that the so-called “vaccine” for COVID-19 is the method by which these people have decided to cull humanity.

So, the theory goes, they hyped a “novel coronavirus” which is shown to have a 99.6% SURVIVAL RATE, as a reason to get a new, untested, unproven “vaccine.” The trouble is, this vaccine does not use active or even attenuated virus in it, but instead uses mRNA technology, which has never been used as a “vaccine” anywhere on the planet, ever before.

Many, many people have already DIED after getting this “vaccine” and hundreds-of-thousands are severely injured, some permanently disabled, after getting it.

If this theory about using a vaccine to cull humanity is true, would the people perpetrating it even hesitate to murder three Presidents?

And if they’re willing to murder Presidents, would they even think twice about murdering YOU?