– Who Trusts Those Long Involved In Regime Change And Election Interference Around The World?

By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

While the recent brutal assassination this past week of vaccine skeptic, former Haiti President Jovenel Moise, has gathered huge attention around the world, especially after two residents of the United States were arrested for participating in it, nowhere near as much attention has been paid over the past year to the mysterious deaths of 4 other political leaders who also were opposed to ‘vaccines’.

As this new story over at Open Democracy reported, Haiti under Moise hadn’t vaccinated a single person and because of his assassination, the first of a head of state in Haiti since the 1915 assassination of their leader precipitated a US invasion of Haiti that lasted nearly 20 years, it’s starting to look like the CIA and their ‘regime change hit teams’ have been unleashed once again under Democrats and Joe Biden.

With even Reuters putting out this June 7th ‘fact check’ story titled “These four leaders were not killed for opposing COVID-19 vaccination”, as we’ve warned numerous times on ANP, such stories only come out in the mainstream media when a particular theory is ‘over the target’.

As Steve Quayle had mentioned in an SQnote while linking to this Associated Press story about the assassination of Moise,

“KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN FOR LEADERS OF COUNTRIES OPPOSED TO VACCINATIONS TO START DROPPING LIKE FLIES!”

So we’ll be taking a look within this ANP story at the CIA’s long history of carrying out ‘regime change’ around the world, the mysterious deaths over the past year+ of the leaders of 4 African nations who allegedly were opposed to vaccinations as well as the ‘Haiti connection’ to the ‘Clinton crime family’.

We’ll also be taking a look below at several new stories out over the past few days which provide us with all the ammunition we need to continue to avoid the ‘kill shot’ as if it WERE ‘the plague’ itself.

While the mainstream media in 2021 America will never ask the right questions, this Washington Standard story stepped up to the task. Titled “Why Were US Mercenaries Sent In To Murder The President Of Haiti In His Own Home?“, it also warned that Haiti’s President was sternly opposed to vaccines, not allowing one resident of the country to be ‘vaxxed’. From their story before we continue.:

Why has the mainstream media in the United States been so reluctant to give us the full picture of what has been happening in Haiti? Over and over again, Haitian officials have been using the term “mercenaries” to describe those that were involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, but U.S. news outlets have been largely avoiding that angle of the story.

Needless to say, if the killers were actually “mercenaries”, that would mean that someone paid them to do what they did. And at this point, it appears that at least two of the “mercenaries” were Americans…

As I write this article, Haitian officials have only released the identify of one of them. His name is James Solages, and he had been serving with a charity that is “focused on ending childhood hunger in Haiti”…

The fact that he was with a charity is a huge red flag for me.

It is well known that many major charities are absolutely teeming with intelligence assets. Being part of a charitable organization is a good cover story, and it can also get you access to key government officials. In addition to his “charitable work”, it also turns out that Solages also worked as “the chief commander of bodyguards” for the Canadian embassy…

To me, it sounds as though it is likely that he had some military training somewhere along the way.

So this is definitely not a “lone wolf” scenario. In fact, it appears that there were at least 12 individuals involved. A team of trained killers carefully planned this attack in advance, and the fact that Haitian officials keep using the term “mercenaries” is definitely alarming…

Haiti normally doesn’t make much news on the global stage. In 2021, pretty much the only major news out of Haiti has been the fact that their vaccination program hasn’t really gotten off the ground yet.

Also reporting within that story that the Biden administration had already called for a new Presidential election in Haiti for sometime in 2021, giving us proof that Biden and the deep state wanted Moise ‘gone’, would you really put it past the deep state to kill a world leader, in this case riddling his body with at least 12 bullets and gauging his eyes out? That brutal description of his murder really tells us all we need to know about the deep state who’d love to ‘lord over’ Americans but are unable to do so with 450 million+ guns in the country.

And while the deaths of the former President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, the former Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, Hamed Bakayoko, the former Prime Minister of Swaziland, Ambrose Dlamini, and the former President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza could have all just been ‘coincidences’, even we’d have to admit its quite ‘coincidental’ that so many different leaders of nations opposed to vaccines would all meet their untimely ends within such a short period of time of each other. And now Moise’s name has been added to that list.

“Yes, you see, there’s no such thing as coincidence. There are no accidents in life. Everything that happens is the result of a calculated move that leads us to where we are.” Author J.M. Darhower

So while the left keeps insanely screaming about the ‘insurrection’ on January 6th that was hardly an ‘insurrection’, it appears that elements of the US government are once again getting involved in ‘regime change’, and quite possibly due to the fact that the leader of this particular nation was opposed to ‘vaccines’. And if you think that the CIA wouldn’t kill a world leader, you haven’t been paying attention to the last 65+ years.

The maps of the CIA’s regime change operations and election interferences seen above and at the top of this story prove it.

According to this story over at Foreign Policy titled “Mapped: The 7 Governments the U.S. Has Overthrown,” we now have absolute confirmation that the CIA was behind Iran’s 1953 coup, and the agency hardly stopped there.

The era of CIA-supported coups dawned in dramatic fashion: An American general flies to Iran and meets with “old friends”; days later, the Shah orders Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh to step down. When the Iranian military hesitates, millions of dollars are funneled into Tehran to buy off Mossadegh’s supporters and finance street protests. The military, recognizing that the balance of power has shifted, seizes the prime minister, who will live the rest of his life under house arrest. It was, as one CIA history puts it, “an American operation from beginning to end,” and one of many U.S.-backed coups to take place around the world during the second half of the 20th century.

Several national leaders, both dictators and democratically elected figures, were caught in the middle of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War — a position that ultimately cost them their office (and, for some, their life) as the CIA tried to install “their man” as head of state. The U.S. government has since publicly acknowledged some of these covert actions; in fact, the CIA’s role in the 1953 coup was just declassified this week. In other cases, the CIA’s involvement is still only suspected.

The legacy of covert U.S. involvement in the seven successful coups below (not to mention a number of U.S. military interventions against hostile regimes and U.S.-supported insurgencies and failed assassination attempts, including a plan to kill Fidel Castro with an exploding cigar), has made the secret hand of the United States a convenient bogeyman in today’s political tensions. Even now, despite waning U.S. influence in Cairo, conspiracy theories suggesting that both the Muslim Brotherhood and the military-backed government are in cahoots with the United States abound in Egypt.

And with the ‘Clinton crime family’s’ long ties to Haiti, and this January 23rd of 2018 story at Neon Nettle reporting then Haitian President Bernard Sansaricq had testified against the Clinton, claiming they ‘raped and pillaged Haiti and the Haitian people’, might the ‘Clinton crime family’ or even Joe Biden himself have been behind this ‘operation’ to take out Moise?

As the Daily Mail had reported in this new story, only two days before the Haiti assassination, Haiti’s opposition leader Pierre Reginald Boulos hired Washington DC lobbyist Art Estopinan to help him ‘gain access to the Biden administration’. Also reporting within that story that Boulos oversaw the importation of weapons into Haiti, provoking an outcry and accusations that the island’s elite were trying to form a ‘private army’, Boulos later sat on the board of former President Bill Clinton’s Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC), which controls the spending of billions donated to rebuild Haiti after the January 12, 2010, quake.

So with this entire ‘Covid event’ nothing less than the biggest crime against humanity in history, at least partially funded by Anthony Fauci and the ‘deep state’ via the Wuhan, China, bioweapon lab which created the bioweapon(s) unleashed upon America and the world, it’s probably not just a coincidence that it was perfectly timed to ‘interrupt’ the 2020 US elections, with the resulting lockdowns thus allowing massive mail-in voting like never before in US history.

And with ID’s for voters not checked due to the massive mail-in votes, this entire crime upon the American people and the people of the world enabled massive mail-in voting fraud to occur to get Joe Biden and Democrats into the White House. So Americans are then supposed to just accept that crime against the world, and all of the deaths caused by it, and the fraud being carried out on a massive level nationwide upon the American people? Yeah, right.

Remember that prior to the election, Biden did his rallies that regularly averaged very few people while President Trump did huge rallies nationwide. Why weren’t they even trying? We’ll argue it’s because Democrats KNEW back then they had ‘won’ the election. And after murdering Seth Rich back in 2016, really think these devils would have a problem carrying out a massive crime upon the entire world to get back power?

In the first video below, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a world reknown microbiologist, shares with us what he calls “a vision is so horrible and so awful and terrifying that I myself I don’t even want to know what happens next.” Warning us that the long term effects of ‘the vax‘ are breaking down blood cell walls in the human body, as he warns, the logical conclusion is that strokes, heart attacks and anuerysms will massively increase in the coming years, because the blood vessels will be compromised both structurally and internally through walls becoming lined with more blood clots.



Also warning within the video that eventually, many of those who have taken the experimental injection will either suffer bursting arteries due to weakened integrity or being broken down by their own immune systems, as Dr. Bhakdi explains, body chemistry isn’t that complicated, with ‘the vax’ taking over the human immune systems with whatever ingredients that Big Pharma puts in it, killing a body’s natural immunity. Three papers that are sources for Dr.Bhakdi’s claims are here, here and here.



And while both Susan and I were firmly opposed to the experimental injection prior to watching this video, after watching it, there’s nothing that anyone will ever be able to say to get us to take it. Please let us know what you think in the comment section below. https://www.brighteon.com/embed/c2122d07-a8d4-47fc-b271-2170d285c4bb

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/bce40eb4-fef9-47d3-8ec0-e3b49bf9eaee

