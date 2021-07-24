BY CAPTAINDARETOFLY ON JULY 23, 2021 • ( 28 COMMENTS )Listen Now

Image source: The Logical Indian

The IPC has warned that the Pfizer vaccine “damages every system in the body” and has caused countless deaths in Israel.

The Israeli People’s Committee (IPC), a citizen-led group of Israeli health experts, has published its April report issuing an urgent warning that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine damages virtually every system in the body.

Whilst most of the attention surrounding vaccines has been focused on the AstraZeneca jab, which is linked to deadly blood clots, the Pfizer injection is actually much more dangerous, based on the latest data.

The IPC’s April report warns that being injected with the Pfizer vaccine could lead to catastrophic health issues, which has been evidenced by the countless Israeli lives that have been damaged by the jab.

The report states: “Never has a vaccine injured so many! We recived 288 reports of deaths occuring in proximity to the vaccination (90% up to 10 days after the vaccination). 64% are men.”

However, Israel’s Ministry of Health’s figures claims that only 45 deaths occurred in proximity to vaccination. As the report states, this “smokescreen”, lack of transparency and deception only leads to more deaths.

If the figures contained within the IPPC report are valid, then more Israelis have died from the Pfizer jab than have Europeans from the AstraZeneca jab throughout the entirety of Europe.

The report warns: “According to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), during January-February 2021, in the midst of the vaccination operation, there was a 22% increase in overall mortality in Israel compared to the bi-monthly average mortality in the previous year.

“In fact, the period of January-February 2021 is the deadliest one in the last decade, with the highest overall mortality rates, when compared to the corresponding months over the last 10 years.”

The report highlights that younger people between the ages of 20-29 appear to be the demographic that saw the most dramatic increase in mortality following the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine.

“In this group, during the same vaccination period, January-February 2021, there has been a 32% increase in overall mortality compared to the bi-monthly average mortality in 2020.

“Statistical analysis of information from the Central Bureau of Statistics, combined with information from the Ministry of Health, leads to the conclusion that the mortality rate amongst the vaccinated is estimated at about 1: 5000 (1: 13000 at ages 20-49, 1: 6000 at ages 50-69, 1: 1600 at ages 70+).”

Based on this data, the IPC estimate that the number of deaths in Israel that have occurred in proximity to the Pfizer vaccine is around 1,000-1,100 people. The report states that the risk of death after the second vaccination is higher than the risk of death after the vaccination.

“There is a high correlation between the number of people vaccinated per day and the number of deaths per day, in the range of up to 10 days post-vaccination in all age groups.

“For ages 20-49 – a range of 9 days from the date of vaccination to death; for ages 50-69 – 5 days from the date of vaccination to death; for ages 70 and up – 3 days from the date of vaccination to death.”

Through publishing this report, the IPC hopes that the Israeli government and governments across the globe will recognise that “a lack of transparency kills people.”

The IPC concludes that: “Deception and concealment lead people to disability and loss of life. Remove all confidentiality, create transparent and controlled reporting mechanisms; only then can lives be saved and further damage avoided from the very tool that is supposed to preserve health.

“Is this a case where the drug is more deadly than the disease?”