(Natural News) Government authorities and large health care groups are ordering the vaxtermination of their own members and workers, demanding spike protein murder shots be injected into millions of victims who work in the government and health care sectors.

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, for example, just announced covid mandates (vaccinate or endure daily tests with high false positive rates) for all 314,000 city workers. This is government targeting government in the vaccine depopulation war. What it means is that if covid vaccines produce any significant number of fatalities or hospitalizations, NYC will suffer personnel losses and large increases in health care costs for its own workers, plunging the city into a dire situation where there are no longer enough city workers alive to keep the city running.

Similarly, the American Medical Association and dozens of other medical groups have colluded to call for mandatory vaccines of all health care workers. Their public demand falsely claims that covid vaccines are “safe and effective,” even though the FDA has made no such determination, and the manufacturers of the vaccines openly admit in their own documents that these vaccines have unknown consequences and are experimental medical interventions.

Both the State of California and the Veterans Administration have announced mandatory vaccine requirements for all their workers. In California alone, 15.4% of the workforce is employed by the government, according to 247WallSt.com, and there are 2.5 million government workers in the state of California (although not all of them work for the state itself and may instead work for county or city governments).

In Arizona, a large health care group known as Banner Health has announced mandatory vaccine requirements for its 52,000 employees. Any who refuse the vaccine will be fired after November 1st, right as the winter flu season is rising, likely increasing the demand for health care services.

In all, we are now seeing governments and health care “authorities” ordering the vaxtermination of their own workers and employees on a scale never witnessed in the history of human civilization. This is a genocidal self-culling operation that clearly seeks to murder as many people as possible as a way to collapse the nation.

Watch this Maryland nurse warn the world about what’s really happening with vaccine deaths and injuries, although the lying corporate media (paid off by Big Pharma) and criminal Big Tech platforms (also paid off by Big Pharma) are censoring all health care workers who are warning about covid vaccines:

A novel way to slash the size of government

When mayors like Bill de Blasio order 314,000 government workers to be vaccinated with a dangerous, deadly, unproven experimental gene therapy intervention, he’s actually promoting a novel way to slash the size of government. Within as little as 18 months, tens of thousands of those workers may be injured or dead from covid vaccines in NYC alone, according to various warnings from a growing number of qualified medical professionals such as Drs. Hoffe, McCullogh, Tenpenny, Martin, Northrup, Madej, Merritt, Zelenko and others.

Across California, if all government workers are forced into covid vaccines, a mere 10% fatality rate could mean 250,000 government workers dying in the near future, leaving California government at a devastating loss for its own continuity of government (C.O.G.) sustainability.

It’s difficult to see how local and state governments that are currently mandating gene therapy jabs will continue to function if these risky medical experiments turn out to cause serious health complications. Should these experimental gene therapy injections (“vaccines”) produce substantial adverse reactions, hospitalizations and permanent injury, cities, states and the federal government will also be financially devastated by exploding health care costs incurred by their own surviving workers.

Most blue cities and blue states are already on the verge of bankruptcy right now. And that means their ability to cover the added financial strain of retirement pensions and vaccine injury health care costs may be too much to bear.

Vaxtermination of doctors, nurses and health care workers

Thanks to the AMA, which has abandoned its own stated guidelines for medical ethics and informed consent, vaccine-induced fatalities and injuries will disproportionately impact health care workers, causing widespread shortages in doctors, nurses and other workers at the precise time the rest of the nation is suffering from vaccine injuries and desperately needing medical assistance.

This action on the part of the AMA is beyond merely criminal. It is the self-destruction of the entire promise of medical “authority” from the western medical system, which now admits that it will murder its own practitioners in order to enhance the profits of Big Pharma.

No doctor is really valued by the AMA, as they are throwing their own doctors under the spike protein steamroller of Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA gene therapy injections, with unknown consequences backed by nothing but fraudulent promises and a hard political push for mass obedience.

Just recently, a medical assistant from Minneapolis had both of her legs amputated after receiving the Pfizer covid vaccine, reports the UK Daily Mail.

The highlights from the story are nothing less than horrifying:

Jummai Nache, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine on February 1

Days later, she felt chest pains and was rushed to the hospital, where she tested positive for the virus

Doctors diagnosed her with arterial blood clots multiple inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a condition where multiple organs in the body become inflamed.

Jummai’s health rapidly deteriorated and she had to have of her legs amputated

Medical experts are unsure whether the vaccine caused her complications, while her husband searches for answers

Jummai will soon need her hands amputated as well, though her heart has fully recovered

The lying corporate media — guilty of a conspiracy to mass murder millions of human beings — won’t cover Jummai’s story, since all those who are injured by vaccines are immediately blacklisted and smeared by the pharma-controlled media.

And because corrupt government has granted vaccine makers absolute legal immunity against lawsuits over injuries caused by their products, Big Pharma won’t be helping Nache pay any of her long-term care costs or immediate medical costs.

There is a GoFundMe page for Jummai Nache where she has so far raised $127,000 to help cover medical expenses.

Note that she will soon need both hands amputated as well, which means her lifetime medical assistance costs will surely be in the many millions of dollars. Please consider supporting her if you are able.

It is critical to note here that the injuries she has sustained are consistent with vaccine-induced blood clots caused by the spike protein, trillions of which are generated in her own cells after an mRNA gene therapy injection. Nache is, technically, a victim of biological warfare, and that same war is being waged against doctors, nurses, government workers and just about every human being across the world.

“Vaxtermination” is the correct term to describe what’s happening today. Human beings are being vaxterminated, and the mass murderers are running the medical institutions, the media, the science journals and the big tech platforms.

Get more details of this vaccine holocaust in today’s Situation Update podcast, via Brighteon.com:

