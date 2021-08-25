Police deployed pepper spray as protesters gathered in the CBD. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

As part of Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown measures, anyone caught walking outside must be masked and carry their papers to prove that they’re an authorised worker or risk being slapped with a hefty lockdown fine.

(In fact, these types of infractions have been common among many of our Fight The Fines cases.)

Police fired rubber bullets into the crowd. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

The permits have been a useful tactic for the Victoria Police in their efforts to quell dissent and dissuade people from leaving their homes, be it for a walk in the park, to visit a friend, or to participate in a lockdown protest.

It’s insane! Who could have predicted a free and democratic country like Australia would devolve into a “show me your papers” society so quickly?

But this past Saturday in Melbourne, thousands of people risked such fines and the threat of arrest to march in the streets and assert their rights as free people.

Sure enough, before the protesters outnumbered the police, many of them were stopped and fined if they were found to be more than 5km from their home. This included one man who received a $1,900 fine for being out on a walk by himself!

What’s worse is that the officer who issued the ticket had his mask off, breaking one of the many rules he was there to enforce.

WATCH and SHARE the hypocrisy of the Victoria Police right here:

It’s “do I as I say not as I do” when it comes to the enforcement of pandemic policies in the great state of Victoria.

How can the police expect people to follow the rules when they themselves choose not to?

Police Fire Rubber Bullets and Pepper-Spray Into Large Crowd of Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Melbourne (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila

Published August 21, 2021 at 2:00pm

Police fired rubber bullets and pepper-spray into a large crowd of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne this weekend.

Freedom rallies erupted across Australia this weekend amid a new round of authoritarian Covid lockdowns.

Australia is using its military to enforce Covid lockdown mandates.

Police used tear gas and pepper-spray to punish Freedom Day protesters.

#BREAKING: Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray into a large crowd of lockdown protesters in Melbourne.



Full story coming exclusively to https://t.co/EaIX3zkB2M from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.



Rebel report from the prison island. pic.twitter.com/lwHKVWwtIy — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) August 21, 2021

Rebel News reported:

Around 20,000 gathered to peacefully protest in Brisbane and has taken a route twice as long as the Freedom Rally in July.

Beginning at the Botanical Gardens, protesters walked alongside Parliament House and then down into the retail heart of Brisbane, flooding Queen Street Mall.

Police closed the main streets and allowed the protest to move along unimpeded. They maintained communication with protesters and their organisers throughout with no incidents of violence reported.

A child marching with protesters was pepper-sprayed:

