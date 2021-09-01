Tuesday, August 31, 2021 by: Ethan Huff

(Natural News) For the “crime” of saving thousands of lives, an Arkansas doctor is under investigation by the Arkansas Medical Board after he was caught successfully administering ivermectin to sick coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

Dr. Robert Karas, who provides medical services to the Washington County jail, started prescribing the off-patent anti-malarial drug last October after it was determined to be a safe and effective remedy for Chinese Germs.

Incidentally not a single person treated by Dr. Karas has died, and yet the Arkansas Medical Board wants him stripped of his medical license for refusing to prescribe “vaccines” instead.

Last November, Dr. Karas started administering ivermectin to “high-risk patients at the county jail, with which he has had a contract since 2015. Of the 531 cases he treated there, not a single person died and all recovered, which is apparently not allowed as part of the plandemic protocol.

You see, only Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections are considered to be “safe and effective” medicine, according to Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky. Consequently, getting jabbed is the only “acceptable” way to try to “flatten the curve.”

Dr. Karas does not care what these fake “experts” have to say, though, and has continued to prescribe ivermectin, which he knows works and is safe. As a result, he is now being pursued by the medical fascists for his disobedience to the agenda.

“They are able to refuse any medication they’re offered,” explained Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell about the “voluntary” nature of Dr. Karas’ approach. “Even with the vaccine, it’s all voluntary.”

ACLU says administering FDA-approved ivermectin is “medical experimentation”

The medical deep state, on the other hand, is raising hell for Dr. Karas by claiming that he deprived inmates of “appropriate medical care” by giving them ivermectin instead of Operation Warp Speed needles.

“I believe it’s the county and the sheriff’s constitutional duty to provide the detainees adequate and appropriate medical care,” whined Justice of the Peace Eva Madison, who thinks she knows better than a doctor about what the best remedies are for the Fauci Flu.

“No one, including incarcerated individuals, should be subject to medical experimentation,” further complained Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Arkansas.

In Dickson’s view, ivermectin, a safe and effective FDA-approved drug, is the “medical experimentation,” and experimental gene therapy injections (“vaccines) are the “trusted medicine.”

Dr. Karas is not about to be bullied by these women, though. He knows what works and plans to continue administering it in order to save lives as opposed to terminating lives with Trump Vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a private corporation posing as a public health agency, has also declared ivermectin to be unsafe. The deep state entity alleges that anyone who takes ivermectin will destroy their gastrointestinal and neurological systems, which is absolute nonsense.

“I hope Holly is talking about the EUA (emergency use authorization) vaccines as medical experimentation, and not Ivermectin, which has been safely administered for decades,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press about Holly Dickson’s ridiculous statements about ivermectin being “medical experimentation.”

“If she is calling Ivermectin experimentation though, then she is a literal psychopath who delights in gaslighting people as she abuses them.”

“The EUA would not have been possible if Ivermectin and HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) were not doomed and banned (EUA only if there is NO known treatment),” wrote another, noting that EUA never should have been granted to Trump Vaccines.

