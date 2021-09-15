nexus

The CDC did another data dump into their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database today. As of August 27, 2021 there have been 13,911 deaths, 2,933,377 injury symptoms, 18,098 permanent disabilities, 76,160 ER visits, 56,912 hospitalizations, and 14,327 life threatening events recorded following experimental COVID-19 “vaccinations.”

There have now been more than twice as many deaths recorded following COVID-19 shots during the past 9 months since the COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization, than deaths recorded following ALL vaccines for the past 30 years.

From January 1, 1991 to November 30, 2020, the last month before the COVID shots were given emergency use authorization, there were only a total of 6,068 deaths recorded (mostly infant babies) following ALL vaccines. (Source.)

And yet, the CDC continues to push everyone to get a COVID-19 shot.

Source.

There have also now been 1,490 recorded fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections of pregnant women.

By way of contrast, I performed the same search in the VAERS database for fetal deaths due to the flu shots, and for 2021 so far there are ZERO. For last year, 2020, there were 16 fetal deaths following flu shots taken by pregnant women. (Source.)

And yet, the CDC continues to recommend that pregnant women get a COVID-19 shot.

As I reported yesterday, the COVID-19 shots seem to be killing and crippling teenagers in record numbers.

I expanded the search today to include the new data that just came out today, and to include age 12 through age 19.

The search returned the following results for this age group following COVID-19 shots: 30 deaths, 173 permanent disabilities, 3575 ER visits, 1603 hospitalizations, and 316 life threatening events. (Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

Next, I searched the exact same age group, for the same time period (December 2020 through the most recent data dump today), and excluded COVID-19 shots but included every other vaccine listed.

They include these vaccines:

  1. 6VAX-F
  2. ADEN
  3. ADEN_4_7
  4. ANTH
  5. BCG
  6. CEE
  7. CHOL
  8. DF
  9. DPIPV
  10. DPP
  11. DT
  12. DTAP
  13. DTAPH
  14. DTAPHEPBIP
  15. DTAPIPV
  16. DTAPIPVHIB
  17. DTIPV
  18. DTOX
  19. DTP
  20. DTPHEP
  21. DTPHIB
  22. DTPIHI
  23. DTPIPV
  24. DTPPHIB
  25. EBZR
  26. FLU(H1N1)
  27. FLU3
  28. FLU4
  29. FLUA3
  30. FLUA4
  31. FLUC3
  32. FLUC4
  33. FLUN(H1N1)
  34. FLUN3
  35. FLUN4
  36. FLUR3
  37. FLUR4
  38. FLUX
  39. FLUX(H1N1)
  40. H5N1
  41. HBHEPB
  42. HBPV
  43. HEP
  44. HEPA
  45. HEPAB
  46. HEPATYP
  47. HIBV
  48. HPV2
  49. HPV4
  50. HPV9
  51. HPVX
  52. IPV
  53. JEV
  54. JEV1
  55. JEVX
  56. LYME
  57. MEA
  58. MEN
  59. MENB
  60. MENHIB
  61. MER
  62. MM
  63. MMR
  64. MMRV
  65. MNC
  66. MNQ
  67. MNQHIB
  68. MU
  69. MUR
  70. OPV
  71. PER
  72. PLAGUE
  73. PNC
  74. PNC10
  75. PNC13
  76. PPV
  77. RAB
  78. RUB
  79. RV
  80. RV1
  81. RV5
  82. RVX
  83. SMALL
  84. SSEV
  85. TBE
  86. TD
  87. TDAP
  88. TDAPIPV
  89. TTOX
  90. TYP
  91. UNK
  92. VARCEL
  93. VARZOS
  94. YF

These are ALL the vaccines listed in VAERS, minus the 3 COVID shots. Some of them are no longer in use, and many of these teenagers do not get.

But this list DOES represent every other vaccine teenagers get, and we know that pre-COVID the largest amounts of deaths and injuries followed the Gardasil HPV vaccines, and the yearly flu shots for this age group.

So from all these vaccines that include every non-COVID shot that teenagers have received this year so far, there have been 4 deaths, 11 permanent disabilities, 78 ER visits, 36 hospitalizations, and 13 life threatening events during the same time period as the COVID-19 shots were administered.

(Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

This means that COVID-19 shots given to our teenagers have 7.5 X more deaths, 15 X more disabilities, and 44 X more hospitalizations than all other FDA-approved vaccines COMBINED that these teenagers are receiving.

I also did a search for ALL cases of “thrombosis” (blood clots), for both COVID shots and for all other vaccines, and cases of blood clots were 28 times higher among teens injected with COVID-19 (source) than for teens injected with all other vaccines during the same time period (source).

Someone from the pro-vaccine crowd might try to explain this all away by saying that many more teens have been injected with COVID-19 shots than other vaccines, but if they make that claim, make sure they prove it with real statistics, because I don’t believe that is possible.

We know, for example, that 12 to 15-year-olds did not start receiving COVID-19 shots until May this year.

Also, flu shots actually increased last year, which would have included the month of December which these reports cover, and flu shot sales would have been strong in the winter months beginning this year.

And sales of Merck’s Gardasil were up 44% during the first quarter of this year, 2021. (Source.) Gardasil is a two-dose or three-dose vaccine.

According to the CDC immunization schedule, this age group also gets the Tdap and Meningococcal (two doses) vaccines. These shots are required for public school attendance, unless you have a state-approved exemption.

So a teenager in this age group that is following the CDC immunization schedule could be getting 6 other injections, in addition to a one-dose or two-dose COVID-19 injection.

These COVID-19 shots are having a devastating effect on our teenagers, and yet not only does the CDC and FDA continue to promote them for teenagers, they are set to approve the COVID-19 shots for infants and children next.

Video can be accessed at source link below.Existing user? Sign in here