The CDC did another data dump into their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database today. As of August 27, 2021 there have been 13,911 deaths, 2,933,377 injury symptoms, 18,098 permanent disabilities, 76,160 ER visits, 56,912 hospitalizations, and 14,327 life threatening events recorded following experimental COVID-19 “vaccinations.”

There have now been more than twice as many deaths recorded following COVID-19 shots during the past 9 months since the COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization, than deaths recorded following ALL vaccines for the past 30 years.

From January 1, 1991 to November 30, 2020, the last month before the COVID shots were given emergency use authorization, there were only a total of 6,068 deaths recorded (mostly infant babies) following ALL vaccines. (Source.)

And yet, the CDC continues to push everyone to get a COVID-19 shot.

Source.

There have also now been 1,490 recorded fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections of pregnant women.

By way of contrast, I performed the same search in the VAERS database for fetal deaths due to the flu shots, and for 2021 so far there are ZERO. For last year, 2020, there were 16 fetal deaths following flu shots taken by pregnant women. (Source.)

And yet, the CDC continues to recommend that pregnant women get a COVID-19 shot.

As I reported yesterday, the COVID-19 shots seem to be killing and crippling teenagers in record numbers.

I expanded the search today to include the new data that just came out today, and to include age 12 through age 19.

The search returned the following results for this age group following COVID-19 shots: 30 deaths, 173 permanent disabilities, 3575 ER visits, 1603 hospitalizations, and 316 life threatening events. (Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

Next, I searched the exact same age group, for the same time period (December 2020 through the most recent data dump today), and excluded COVID-19 shots but included every other vaccine listed.

They include these vaccines:

6VAX-F ADEN ADEN_4_7 ANTH BCG CEE CHOL DF DPIPV DPP DT DTAP DTAPH DTAPHEPBIP DTAPIPV DTAPIPVHIB DTIPV DTOX DTP DTPHEP DTPHIB DTPIHI DTPIPV DTPPHIB EBZR FLU(H1N1) FLU3 FLU4 FLUA3 FLUA4 FLUC3 FLUC4 FLUN(H1N1) FLUN3 FLUN4 FLUR3 FLUR4 FLUX FLUX(H1N1) H5N1 HBHEPB HBPV HEP HEPA HEPAB HEPATYP HIBV HPV2 HPV4 HPV9 HPVX IPV JEV JEV1 JEVX LYME MEA MEN MENB MENHIB MER MM MMR MMRV MNC MNQ MNQHIB MU MUR OPV PER PLAGUE PNC PNC10 PNC13 PPV RAB RUB RV RV1 RV5 RVX SMALL SSEV TBE TD TDAP TDAPIPV TTOX TYP UNK VARCEL VARZOS YF

These are ALL the vaccines listed in VAERS, minus the 3 COVID shots. Some of them are no longer in use, and many of these teenagers do not get.

But this list DOES represent every other vaccine teenagers get, and we know that pre-COVID the largest amounts of deaths and injuries followed the Gardasil HPV vaccines, and the yearly flu shots for this age group.

So from all these vaccines that include every non-COVID shot that teenagers have received this year so far, there have been 4 deaths, 11 permanent disabilities, 78 ER visits, 36 hospitalizations, and 13 life threatening events during the same time period as the COVID-19 shots were administered.

(Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

This means that COVID-19 shots given to our teenagers have 7.5 X more deaths, 15 X more disabilities, and 44 X more hospitalizations than all other FDA-approved vaccines COMBINED that these teenagers are receiving.

I also did a search for ALL cases of “thrombosis” (blood clots), for both COVID shots and for all other vaccines, and cases of blood clots were 28 times higher among teens injected with COVID-19 (source) than for teens injected with all other vaccines during the same time period (source).

Someone from the pro-vaccine crowd might try to explain this all away by saying that many more teens have been injected with COVID-19 shots than other vaccines, but if they make that claim, make sure they prove it with real statistics, because I don’t believe that is possible.

We know, for example, that 12 to 15-year-olds did not start receiving COVID-19 shots until May this year.

Also, flu shots actually increased last year, which would have included the month of December which these reports cover, and flu shot sales would have been strong in the winter months beginning this year.

And sales of Merck’s Gardasil were up 44% during the first quarter of this year, 2021. (Source.) Gardasil is a two-dose or three-dose vaccine.

According to the CDC immunization schedule, this age group also gets the Tdap and Meningococcal (two doses) vaccines. These shots are required for public school attendance, unless you have a state-approved exemption.

So a teenager in this age group that is following the CDC immunization schedule could be getting 6 other injections, in addition to a one-dose or two-dose COVID-19 injection.

These COVID-19 shots are having a devastating effect on our teenagers, and yet not only does the CDC and FDA continue to promote them for teenagers, they are set to approve the COVID-19 shots for infants and children next.

