WORLDNEWSDESK 13 SEPTEMBER 2021

A flotilla of Chinese naval warships has approached the coast of Alaska and today, the mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party – the “Global Times” newspaper in Beijing – says China will send fighter jets directly over the island of Taiwan, may impose economic sanctions, may BLOCKADE the island, and expect China to RECALL ITS AMBASSADOR from the USA.

#环球时报Editorial: Sending PLA fighter jets over the island of Taiwan is a step we must take. The move will pose a fundamental warning to the Taiwan authorities and bring about reconstruction of the situation across the Taiwan Straits. https://t.co/HvCiThnC4y pic.twitter.com/VoUtMaiLZj — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 13, 2021

In an Editorial published today, the Global Times, ever conveying the actual thoughts of the China Communist Party, makes clear:

“Sending PLA fighter jets over the island of Taiwan is a step we must take. The move will pose a fundamental warning to the Taiwan authorities and bring about reconstruction of the situation across the Taiwan Straits. It will be a clear declaration of China’s sovereignty over Taiwan island, and create unprecedented conditions for us to further implement this sovereignty.



The “airspace” over the Taiwan island belongs to the airspace of China. The so-called middle line of the Taiwan Straits has never been recognized by the Chinese mainland. Therefore, there is sufficient legal basis for the PLA fighter jets to fly over the island. Previously, PLA fighter jets did not fly over Taiwan. That was out of consideration for taking care of the emotions and feelings of Taiwan residents and out of the goodwill to maintain stability across the Straits. Now that the DPP authority has gone completely hostile toward the mainland and is willing to play a role as a pawn of the US in strategically containing the Chinese mainland, it is time for us to take back the favor we granted to the island in the past and prepare to exercise the sovereignty of sending fighter jets to patrol the Taiwan island.



Will the military on the Taiwan island dare to prevent PLA fighters from flying over the island and fire? Our answer is that: As long as the mainland’s determination to conduct such a patrol is unwavering, if Taiwan fires, it would mean that the Chinese mainland will launch a destructive retaliation. Even a war to liberate the Taiwan island will start. In this context, the Taiwan military will never dare to fire at a PLA aircraft on such a mission.”

Lest anyone doubt the intention of the China Communist Party, the Global Times goes on to make clear:

There will be a long sequence of escalations in the cross-Straits game between the Chinese mainland and the US and the island of Taiwan, but the flyover of a mainland fighter jet will be the most critical step. The PLA has already been thoroughly preparing for the military struggle with the island of Taiwan.

So there it is; China is already planning for, and intends to carry out, military aggression against Taiwan.

The Editorial doesn’t say the PLA would likely prepare for a military struggle, it says “the PLA has been thoroughly preparing for THE military struggle with the island of Taiwan.

China Warships Approach Alaska

On Sunday, reports came in to the Hal Turner Radio Show from Department of Defense sources, saying that a naval flotilla of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), featuring one of China’s most powerful warships, recently sailed in international waters near Alaska.

A four-ship PLA Navy task force, including a guided missile cruiser, a guided missile destroyer, a general intelligence vessel and an auxiliary vessel sailed in international waters inside the US Exclusive Economic Zone, off the coast of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, on August 29 and 30, according to a source from the US Coast Guard District 17.

While the Coast Guard source did not name the four PLA vessels, military observers said they are likely of the same flotilla that sailed east through the Soya Strait into the Pacific Ocean on August 24, as the timing and location would logically fit together.



The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on August 24 spotted a PLA Navy flotilla consisting of four warships, namely the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang, the Type 052D destroyer Guiyang, a Type 903A supply ship with hull number 903, and a surveillance ship with hull number 799, which passed through the Soya Strait from the Sea of Japan and then sailed east, Japan’s Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said in a press release on August 25.

It would be logical to conclude these were the same naval vessels that appeared off the coast of Alaska days later.

US Coast Guard cutters Bertholf and Kimball were also operating in the area when the Chinese naval vessels approached. There were no incidents between the Coast Guard and the Chinese vessels.

According to dip0lomatic sources, the fact they were even there, indicates the U.S. is now viewed as weak with dementia-addled Joe Biden having stolen the US Presidency in the November 2020 elections, and the American people having done nothing about the theft of their votes.

Said one source familiar with the Chinese military “That Biden got away with the theft shows that not only is the American government completely corrupt, but the American people themselves are either too lazy or too cowardly to do anything about it. From Communist eyes, if the American people won’t protect their own votes, then maybe they won’t have what it takes to protect their own land, either.”

China’s expansion plan published in 2013 in Sohu, an Internet firm in Beijing known for CCP propaganda, goes viral in 2021.



Taiwan by 2025.

South China Sea by 2030.

India’s Arunachal by 2040.

Japan’s Senkaku Islands by 2045.

Outer Mongolia by 2050.

And its “ally” Russia by 2060. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 13, 2021