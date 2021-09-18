WORLDNEWSDESK 17 SEPTEMBER 2021

Taiwan has put its military on Combat Alert after ten (10) China Air Force planes entered Taiwan air space.

10 Chinese PLA Air Force planes entered the southwestern ADIZ of Taiwan on September 17, 2021 as shown on the map below:

ROCAF has deployed patrol aircraft & air defense missile systems to monitor activity.

China flew the 10 fighter jets into Taiwan air space after sending other planes over 15 TIMES in two weeks.

In response, Taiwan dispatched air patrol troops to respond, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activity.

The aircraft flown into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ were a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft 1 sortie, one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, two J-11 sorties and six J-16 sorties.

Yesterday, Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft went into the airspace according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Beijing has sent different aircraft including fighter jets, spotter planes and bombers into ADIZ every day this month, except for on September 2, reports Taiwan News.

China has been ramping up its gray zone tactics for the past year by routinely sending aircraft into the zone.

According to data from the MND, Chinese aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 155 times this year.

It comes after Taiwan staged chilling biowarfare defense drills amid fears China is creating weaponized coronaviruses in preparation for World War 3.

Taiwan soldiers simulated a biowarfare defense drill during the 37th Han Kuang exercises which involved a number of cleansing procedures including hosing down potentially affected vehicles.

The drills are taking place throughout Taiwan as well as on the Taiwan Straits during the country’s largest annual military exercise.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said army troops have been trained in decontamination during the practice bioweapon attack.

According to Taiwan’s Defense Military their military police simulated attacks on critical infrastructure with defence drills taking place along the Tamsui River estuary.

The simulation drills come amid fears China has spent decades researching biological weapons and may already possess deadly “bacteria bombs” using their stockpiles of anthrax and coronaviruses.

The incident today with so many China combat aircraft entering Taiwan air space came a day after Taiwan proposed extra defense spending of US$8.69 billion over the next five years, including on new missiles, warning of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a “severe threat” from China.

Speaking earlier today, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government had to take the threat from China seriously.

“The Chinese Communists plot against us constantly,” he said.

Taiwan’s defence spending “is based on safeguarding national sovereignty, national security, and national security. We must not relax. We must have the best preparations so that no war will occur”, he added.

China’s government, for its part, criticised Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu today for comments this week in which he said Taiwan was a “sea fortress” blocking China’s expansion into the Pacific.

Wu’s “aim is to deceive public opinion, to rope in and collude with anti-China foreign forces”, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in statement.