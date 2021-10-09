by Kelen McBreen October 7th 2021, 6:18 pm

Spikes in Covid deaths observed in dozens of countries immediately following introduction of Covid vaccines

A savvy UK quantitative data analyst named Joel Smalley recently uploaded a video highlighting data from Johns Hopkins University showing insane spikes in Covid-19 deaths after countries introduced Covid vaccines.

Titled “COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination Programs,” charts shown in the compilation highlight a startling post-vaccine spike in Covid deaths in dozens of nations.

Posting the video to Twitter, Smalley wrote, “COVID vaccines are between 50% and 80% effective in reducing severe illness and death. They have to be at least 50% to retain emergency use authorisation. Such dramatic efficacy should be apparent in the empirical, ‘real-world’ data. There should be very few country exceptions.

Highlighting data from precisely 40 countries, the charts in the video are each marked with a vaccine emoji noting the date Covid vaccinations were introduced in each nation.

As LifeSite News reported, “While correlation does not prove causation, looking more broadly at relevant data, a worldwide trend of high rates of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths can be found among the vaccinated.”

For example, July statistics from the UK showed around 40% of Covid deaths were among vaccinated individuals.

Last week, Public Health England revealed that vaccinated people made up 63% of deaths attributed to the Delta variant in the UK.

In the state of Vermont during the month of September, 75% of citizens who died from Covid-19 were fully vaccinated.

In August, an Israeli doctor named Kobi Haviv who runs a hospital in Jerusalem told Channel 13 that “85-90% of hospitalizations” at his medical center are in “fully vaccinated” patients.

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".

"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."

"We are opening more and more COVID wards."

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"



(Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

As more and more people around the world are given the experimental vaccines, this predictable but horrifying trend will likely continue and the unvaccinated will be wrongly blamed.

Another video highlights a WHO database showing over two million Covid vaccine side-effects.

https://api.banned.video/embed/6160713977ee86394c9c4d53