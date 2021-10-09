RED ALERT: Major storable food company CEASES operations… US power grid blackouts to occur this winter

– Major power grid blackouts will occur this winter across the USA due to lack of coal and natural gas supplies, all tracking back to the libtard policies of “green energy” that have dismantled the power grid infrastructure across the USA, Europe and other nations. Full details in the Brighteon.TV episode posted below.

Generator manufacturers are already sold out. We checked with WINCO, makers of tractor-powered PTO generators. New orders placed with WINCO today won’t ship until 2022. Smaller generator units are being wiped out of retail. This weekend may be the very last weekend anyone can find generators, and it’s only October. The real blackouts should be expected in January / February of 2022 when temps drop and power grid demand surges.

Those who bought electric cars will, of course, be stranded. Seems only fitting…

– Food company Augason Farms just issued a letter to its suppliers, declaring it will “cease operations for 90 days,” stating, “Augason Farms cannot fulfill any orders at this time.”

The company is having critical supply chain failures combined with extraordinary demand. This is happening across multiple supply chains.

Biden’s disastrous economic policies and covid lockdowns are wreaking havoc on labor pools and supply chains. It’s going to get far, far worse throughout this “Dark Winter.”

