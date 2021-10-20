BLAZE NEWSPAUL SACCAOctober 17, 2021

President Joe Biden was caught on video not wearing a mask while walking inside of a swanky restaurant in Washington, D.C. – violating the city’s face mask mandate.

The president and first lady dined at the Michelin-starred Fiola Mare restaurant on Saturday night. The extravagant restaurant’s cuisine is “inspired by Italy’s coastlines and the bounty of its most pristine seafood.” The restaurant sells an ounce of Royal Oscietra caviar for $250.

Photos and videos show Biden not wearing a mask while walking through the restaurant.

President Biden leaving the restaurant after date night with the First Lady (who ducked out moments before as he looked to triage some selfie requests). pic.twitter.com/q2AMku5AHL — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 17, 2021

There has been a mask mandate in effect in Washington, D.C. since July 31.

This guidance presents recommendations that the general public should follow for wearing face masks (or cloth face coverings) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it also provides the rules that must be followed for masking indoors, even for fully vaccinated persons. This includes any business or establishment open to members of the public (including but not limited to: grocery stores, restaurants and bars (when not eating or drinking), places of worship, gyms, office buildings, libraries, indoor entertainment venues.

The Fiola Mare restaurant states on its website that masks are required.