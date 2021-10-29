by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

1 October 21

The CDC released more data today into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) which shows that there are now 1,969 fetal deaths among pregnant women who received a COVID-19 shot. (Source.)

By way of contrast, I performed the exact same search in VAERS for all non-COVID-19 vaccines for the past 30 years, and it returned a result of 2,183 fetal deaths from pregnant women following vaccination for the past 30 years. (Source.)

So there have been nearly the same amount of fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots during the past 10 months, as there have been for the past 30+ years that VAERS has been in existence!

And how has the CDC responded to this data?

This past week the CDC published recommendations for all pregnant women to get a COVID-19 shot!

CDC Statement on Pregnancy Health Advisory

Media Statement

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Today, CDC issued an urgent health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The CDC health advisory strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks. Additionally, the advisory calls on health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits of vaccination and the safety of recommended vaccines.

According to CDC data, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity. Vaccination coverage is highest among Asian people who are pregnant (45.7 percent), but lower among Hispanic or Latino pregnant people (25 percent), and lowest among Black pregnant people (15.6 percent).

Attribute the following to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.

“Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time – and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families. I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe.” (Source.)

Everyone acknowledges and agrees that VAERS is vastly under-reported, but now we have an expert analysis on just how under-reported adverse events are from Dr. Jessica Rose. Her conservative estimate based on a careful analysis of the data is that the events recorded in VAERS need to be multiplied by X41.

That would mean that a conservative estimate of the true numbers of fetal deaths would be 80,729 when their mothers are injected with a COVID-19 shot.

Wake up people!! We are watching a eugenic plan of controlling the world’s population unfold before our very eyes, and it is pure insanity for any pregnant woman to voluntarily agree to get a COVID-19 shot that will risk her life, and the life of her unborn baby.

Rochelle Walensky and her cohorts at the CDC, along with the criminals at the FDA, NIH, and many other government health organizations need to be arrested immediately to stop this attack against the citizens of the United States with experimental gene therapy injections.

Stories of Pregnant Women Who Took a COVID-19 Shot

Alexandra Laigle

According to her Facebook Page, Alexandra Laigle apparently made a decision to get a COVID-19 shot while pregnant based on “Preliminary Studies” that she could pass antibodies on to her unborn child.

Thanks to COVID Vaccine Injuries Telegram channel for preserving these screen shots. At the time of publication today, most of these photos of the baby have been removed, although one still remains here.

Pediatric Nurse Brags About Getting COVID Vaccine While Pregnant – Baby is Stillborn 8 Days Later

Mrs. Mary Pat Voll is a pediatric nurse in Altamonte Springs, Florida, according to her Facebook page. She posted a photo of herself holding a vaccine card, with the caption “pregnant and vaccinated” on February 22.

She wrote that she considered all factual information and weeded out “conspiracy theories” before getting the first and second shots. Mrs. Voll was 21 weeks pregnant at the time. Her baby was stillborn eight days later, according to a subsequent Facebook post.

Full story here.

Wisconsin Resident Doctor has Miscarriage 3 Days After Being Injected with Experimental COVID mRNA Shot

Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2019. She is completing her residency in Radiation Oncology at the same Milwaukee college. Her profile on a website called SheMD says she is “passionate about medical education, public health, and mentorship, particularly for women interested in radiation.” She is married with one daughter and had another child on the way – until yesterday.

Dr. Beltrán Ponce tweeted on January 28 that she is 14 weeks pregnant and “fully vaccinated.” She repeated many of the most common talking points related to COVID-19 and vaccines in the tweet chain.

She tweeted an update about her pregnancy less than a week later, stating that she had a miscarriage.

The miscarriage happened at 14 1/2 weeks, indicating it was three days after she got the first or second mRNA shot.

As you can see from Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce’s update tweet announcing the death of her unborn baby, she didn’t dare connect it to the COVID injection, because to do so would have probably shipwrecked her career as a medical doctor, because she would have been labeled as an “anti-vaxxer” and therefore “anti-science.”

Read the full story here.

Video Report Highlighting the Damage Done by the CDC’s Recommendation for Pregnant Women to get the COVID-19 Shot

This is from our Bitchute channel. It is also on our Rumble channel.

Besides Fetal Deaths, Breastfeeding Babies are Dying and becoming Sick following Mothers’ COVID Shots

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Back in April this year we published a video commentary by ReallyGraceful where she reported that many mothers who were nursing their babies had their breast milk dry up after taking a COVID shot.

As more and more data is entered into the government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), we are now seeing cases where babies that are breastfed are suffering adverse reactions to the COVID shots that their mothers are taking. The shots have not yet been authorized for infants, although such an authorization is expected any day now.

Celeste McGovern of LifeSite News reported on one case where the breastfeeding baby died with blood clots, something rarely ever seen in infants, but a common side effect we are seeing with people who take the COVID shots, blood clots which the CDC states are “rare” in spite of the data in VAERS that shows over 10,000 cases of “thrombosis”, including 488 deaths.

VAERS report ID 1532154 was apparently filed by the mother, a 36-year-old woman from New Mexico:

On July 17, my baby passed away. I had been breastfeeding my 6 week old baby at the time that I received the first Pfizer vaccine on June 4, 2021. He became very sick with a high fever about 2 weeks after I got the first Pfizer vaccine on June 21. He was treated for 2 weeks with IV antibiotics for a supposed bacterial infection. However, they never found any specific bacteria, and called his diagnosis culture-negative sepsis. At the end of his hospital stay he tested positive for rhinovirus. After the 14 day course of antibiotics, he was home for one week, but exhibited strange symptoms (e.g. swollen eyelid, strange rashes, vomiting). I took him back to the hospital on July 15, where he presented with what they called an atypical Kawasaki disease. He passed away shortly thereafter from clots in his severely inflamed arteries. I am curious if the spike protein could have gone through the breast milk and caused an inflammatory response in my child. They say Kawasaki disease presents very similarly to the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children that they are seeing in post Covid infections. (My baby also had unusual birth circumstances, as he was born at 37 weeks, triggered by a maternal appendicitis.) However, if they know that antibodies go through the breastmilk as a good thing, then why wouldn”t the spike protein also go through the breastmilk and potentially cause problems. (Source.)

I ran a search in the VAERS database to see how many other reports have been filed with mothers who are breastfeeding babies, and came up with 94 cases, which included one other infant death. (Source.)

The other breastfeeding infant death is VAERS case 1166062 which lists Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura as one of the symptoms. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura is a rare blood disorder in which blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body.

Patient received second dose of Pfizer vaccine on March 17, 2020 while at work. March 18, 2020 her 5 month old breastfed infant developed a rash and within 24 hours was inconsolable, refusing to eat, and developed a fever. Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes. Infant was hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother”s vaccination the previous day. (Source.)

Here are a few more cases in VAERS where the COVID shot given to the breastfeeding mother apparently also affected the baby. Some of the cases of breastfeeding mothers getting the COVID shot report reduced milk flow, green milk, mastitis, thrombophlebitis in the breast, heavy menstruations even though breastfeeding, etc.

I am only including some of the cases here that affected the baby who was breastfeeding, and who did NOT get the shots but apparently had side effects from drinking the breast milk from their mothers who got the shots.

30-Year-Old Connecticut Breastfeeding Mother with 5-month-old son – Vomiting, Diarrhea, Body Rash, and Hematuria

VAERS case 970309: Patient is breastfeeding her 5 month old son. Two nights after her 1st Moderna dose, he had violent vomiting, diarrhea, body rash, and hematuria (blood in urine).

36-Year-Old California Breastfeeding Mother – Hives

VAERS case 999040 (Pfizer): Breastfed son have severe hives x5days.

31-Year-Old California Breastfeeding Mother with 4-month-old-son – Diarrhea

VAERS case 1070803 (Pfizer): I was exclusively breastfeeding at the time of receiving both doses. My 4 month old son developed diarrhea on February 1st and it lasted 2 weeks. Lab work/stool studies were negative for any bacterial or viral infections.

38-Year-Old New Jersey Breastfeeding Mother with 3-month-old daughter – Skin Rash

VAERS case 1111787 (Pfizer): I am breastfeeding my daughter exclusively. She was born December 9, 2020. She is roughly 3 months old. She had an all body rash.

35-Year-Old Alaska Breastfeeding Mother with 12-month-old infant – Anaphylaxis shock

VAERS case 1119088 (Pfizer): Patient received 1st in series covid vaccine at approximately 915… she breastfed her 12 month-old infant shortly thereafter without problem. around 1215 baby was getting fussy and breastfed for about 5 minutes before baby broke out in hives. EMS was called and epinephrine/diphenhydramine administered for course cough/wheezing, presumably anaphylaxis. Other foods consumed by baby on same day included banana, kids fig newton bar, dried apples, meat from frozen meal, and two piece of cereal (new to baby). ER course required 4 hours of monitoring but no other medical interventions.

Infant Breastfeeding Boy in Alaska – Anaphylaxis shock

VAERS case 1124474 (Pfizer): MOTHER OF 12 MONTH OLD BOY RECEIVED FIRST DOSE OF COVID 19 VACCINE AT 9:15 AM SHE BREASTFED HER 12 MONTH OLD SON 3 HOURS LATER AND WHILE BREASTFEEDING THE CHILD DEVELOPED ACUTE ANAPHYLAXIS. TO BE CLEAR: MOTHER HAD THE VACCINE AND THE CHILD HAD THE REACTION

34-Year-Old California Breastfeeding Mother with 11-Week-Old infant boy – Appetite decrease, Vomiting

VAERS case 1139952 (Moderna): Breastfeeding exclusively an 11 week old infant boy. I have no adverse effects other than sore arm but within 24 hrs baby appetite decreased and vomited once so far.

40-Year-Old Breastfeeding Mother with 1-Month-Old Infant – Diarrhea for 36 hours

VAERS case 1144429 (Pfizer): I am breastfeeding and the day after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine and breastfeeding that day, my one month old had diarrhea for approximately 36 hours. There were no other changes to diet. Approximately 14 hours prior to the diarrhea I had one dose of tylenol to help with the aches from the vaccine reaction.

29-Year-Old New Jersey Breastfeeding Mother with 15-Month-Old child – Ear infection, fever

VAERS case 1149144 (Moderna): The patient who received the vaccine was a breastfeeding mother. Her 15-month-old developed an ear infection, requiring antibiotics for the first time ever, within 72 hours of the vaccine administration. Her 15-month-old developed a fever of 102.6 approximately 6 days after the vaccine was administered. He then was prescribed antibiotics 7 full days after the vaccine was administered to the mother.

31-Year-Old Illinois Breastfeeding Mother with 10-month-old son – Persistent Fever of 100 – 103 F.

VAERS case 1168528 (Moderna): The patient is breast-feeding her 10 month old son, and the child developed a persistent fever of 100 – 103 F. starting 12-24 hours after vaccination and still persisting on day #4 after vaccination.

34-Year-Old Indiana Breastfeeding Mother with son – Skin rash

VAERS case 1205906 (JANSSEN): Became tired around 8pm, followed by chills, fever 101.8, sweats(taken around 12:30am), weakness, joint pain, and nausea. The fever and chills lasted around 5 hours. The following day I was weak in my hands and joints were sore. I am a breastfeeding mom and my son broke out in a rash the following day.

30-Year-Old Indiana Breastfeeding Mother with son – Rash spread from his stomach to his entire body

VAERS case 1229118 (Pfizer): I was diagnosed with shingles on 3-18-21. I started having a rash on 3-15-21. I have been prescribed medication that I just started. I am breastfeeding and my son developed a rash on 3-15-21. The rash spread from his stomach to his entire body. The rash turned bright red and bumps were visible on his entire body. The redness decreased starting on 3-17-21. He was seen by a doctor on 3-19-21 and told it is a viral rash likely from the vaccine but nothing can be done.

28-Year-Old Indiana Breastfeeding Mother with 9.5-month-old son – Fever, Abnormal feces

VAERS case 1242964 (Moderna): I am currently *breastfeeding* a male baby who was 9.5mo old at time of *my* vaccine. That afternoon he took an unusually long nap, was unusually cranky and lethargic during the day; and by evening had a 100.7*F fever. He slept through the night (skipping his nightly feed–this has only ever happened three times since birth so very uncommon) and was still cranky and tired/sleepy the next day. His fever broke about 30hrs after onset. He has since had a significant change in wet/dirty diapers– his total, daily wet diapers have decreased and his dirty diapers have gone from semi-solid stool to very wet, more explosive, and incredibly grainy/gritty ever since (it”s been a week and a half now since my dose). I have continued to breastfeed during this whole time.

37-year-Old New Jersey Breastfeeding Mother with 3-month-old baby – Diarrhea

VAERS case 1258446 (Pfizer): Breastfeeding 3 month old baby had loose stools for one week after receiving 2nd Pfizer shot.

33-Year-Old New York Breastfeeding Mother with infant – Projectile vomiting

VAERS case 1262437 (Pfizer): Breastfeeding infant developed projectile vomiting for hours. Went to urgent card who said other breastfeeding mothers were there with sick infants with similar symptoms few days after getting vaccinated.

27-Year-Old New York Breastfeeding Mother with 8-week-old infant – Fever

VAERS case 1275035 (Moderna): Breastfeeding 8 week old baby had a fever one day after maternal vaccination.

25-Year-Old Florida Breastfeeding Mother with daughter – Fever, diarrhea

VAERS case 1277155 (Moderna): I’m Breastfeeding and at 7:15pm my daughter started developing a fever. She felt warm to the touch. Her forehead temperature was 99.7F. She has since had diarrhea and has been acting very clingy and nursing around the clock. Still going on at 7:11am 05/1/2021

35-Year-Old Breastfeeding Mother with 14-month-old – Diarrhea

VAERS case 1298064 (Moderna): I”m breastfeeding my 14-month old 3x a day. She had mild diarrhea and mild stomach upset on 5/6 and 5/7. Ruled out no change in diet. Diarrhea is not common for her.

30-Year-Old California Breastfeeding Mother with 22-month-old daughter – Fever, irritable

VAERS case 1324020 (Pfizer): About ten days after the vaccine I started to have intense cramping and I lost a blood clot. My belly was tightening up and I started to feel downward pressure. I also had back pain. I was checked out at the hospital, and they did not find anything wrong. I was 23 weeks pregnant at the time. I have not had any more cramping. I am also breast feeding my toddler and she was cranky and out of sorts after each dose of the vaccine. She was really irritable and she was running a low grade fever. My daughter is 22 months old. Pregnancy-second

32-Year-Old Breastfeeding Mother with 7-week-old baby – Lethargic, increased spitting up

VAERS case 1334516 (Pfizer): Aches and chills beginning 10-12 hours post dose. Also some weakness and fatigue. Persisted for about 24 hours. Moderately managed with acetaminophen (500 mg Q 6 hrs). Patient is breastfeeding; her 7 week old baby was somewhat lethargic and had significantly increased frequency and volume of spit up during the same 24 hour window, but did not appear to be uncomfortable.

31-Year-Old North Carolina Breastfeeding Mother with 2-month-old infant – Blood clot, dark stools

VAERS case 1347789 (Pfizer): This individual has a 2 month old infant and was breast feeding at time of administration of both Pfizer covid19 vaccines. Four days after the first vaccine, individual noticed a blood tinged clot-like spit up in infant and then dark stool from infant one day later. Two days after the second vaccine, mom noticed a blood-clot-like drainage from nipple (that individual says looked just like the blood tinged spit-up that was noticed in infant).

32-Year-Old Texas Breastfeeding Mother with 4-week-old infant – Fever, nasal congestion, loss of appetite

VAERS case 1443445 (Pfizer): I’m currently nursing. My son was only 4 weeks old and experienced a fever of 101? around 12am 6/12/2021 and fever wouldn’t lower even with Tylenol. He also had nasal congestion and wouldn’t eat. He was taken into Hospital the same day but no source to the fever etc. was found.

37-Year-Old Texas Breastfeeding Mother with 10-month-old daughter – Hives on face and body

VAERS case 1592542 (Moderna): Within 10 minutes of receiving the vaccine, I felt that I was going to pass out. I had to sit down on the floor in pharmacy. Within the next few hours, I experienced mild chest pain , mild to moderate head ache, and flu like symptoms. In addition, most of the left side of my face went numb like Bell’s palsy (forehead, cheek, lips and tongue on the left). I got the vaccine on a Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday my 10 month old breastfed baby started experiencing hives on her face and body. Her ears were red on the tips. Her hands and fingers were red and swollen hot to the touch. I took her to urgent care where she got an oral steroid. She tested negative for any respiratory virus. It is now a few weeks later and I still have a spot on the left side of my lips with no feeling. I am experiencing extreme fatigue where it is difficult to stay awake throughout the whole day.

The CDC continues to state that blood clots are “rare” following COVID-19 injections, and yet if blood clots for infants are already extremely rare without breastfeeding mothers receiving a COVID-19 shot, and here we now have several cases, including two deaths, in a short period of time (about 9 months) in a system (VAERS) that we know is vastly under-reported since there is pressure put on nurses and healthcare workers NOT to report COVID-19 adverse events (source), then it is criminal to not report this to the public, and to not warn pregnant and nursing mothers about these dangers.

By way of contrast, I searched for adverse reactions with breastfeeding mothers for the previous 5 years prior to the COVID-19 shots, and in 5 years only 5 cases were reported to VAERS of negative reactions of breastfeeding mothers in their babies, with ZERO deaths, after ALL non-COVID vaccines. (Source.)

Source.

There have also now been 1,490 recorded fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections of pregnant women for the past 9 months.

By way of contrast, I searched for fetal deaths following ALL vaccines for the past 5 years before COVID injections were authorized in December 2020, and there were a total of 398 fetal deaths following all vaccinations for the past 5 years (minus one month – December 2020). (Source.)

That’s an average of 7 deaths per month pre-COVID, and 165 deaths per month following COVID shots. 25 X more fetal deaths following COVID shots than fetal deaths following all vaccines for the past 5 years.

Looks like a eugenics population reduction plan to me, based on the CDC’s own government data.

