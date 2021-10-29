by Brian Shilhavy

It was announced today that Pfizer has now petitioned the FDA in the United States to give them emergency use authorization to begin injecting the COVID-19 shots into children between the ages of 5 and 11.

FiercePharma reports that while there is “significant resistance by parents to vaccinate their children,” Pfizer went ahead and requested permission to start injecting children between the ages of 5 and 11.

This will broaden their market in the U.S. to another 28 million people who will now be able to get the shots, all children.

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the FDA to authorize their vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the companies revealed on Thursday. An FDA advisory committee has scheduled a meeting on Oct. 26 to discuss authorization. The submission potentially sets up the vaccine for emergency use approval late October or early November, but the companies may face a tough sell trying to convince parents that the shot is safe. (Source.)

Pfizer is undoubtedly counting on support from people like California Governor Newsom, who just decreed that all children in public and private schools will need to be injected with COVID-19 shots to get an education.

I wonder how much money Pfizer is spending to get government officials mandating their shots to children as a condition for receiving an education?

If you are a parent and you allow your children to be injected with the experimental COVID-19 shots, you and you alone will be responsible before God for their injuries and/or deaths.

Ignorance of the risks is no excuse, and neither is rolling the dice on their lives just because it is too inconvenient for you to keep your children home and educate them yourselves.

As we have previously reported here at Health Impact News, using the government’s own data on adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shots, teens are 50x more likely to develop heart disease, and teenagers have 7.75 X more deaths, 15 X more disabilities, 47 X more ER visits, and 46 X more hospitalizations than all other FDA-approved vaccines COMBINED that these teenagers are receiving. (Source.)

I have produced this video report of teenagers and young people who have died or suffered crippling injuries after being injected with a COVID-19 shot, including testimonies from grieving parents who deeply regret their choice to allow their child to receive one of these shots.

This is on both our Bitchute and Rumble channels.

Listen to these parents. They listened to the advertising ((propaganda) blindly. This is the result.

