Submitted by Dave Hodges on Friday, November 19, 2021 – 13:55.

Bob Griswold and myself just recorded a TV show at the Common Sense Show.TV in which presented the facts releated to the planned release of hemmoragic smallpox which will devastate this country.

The public is unaware of how serious the discovery of the recent, and if we were to believe the CDC and the mainstream media, viles of smallpox that were discovered in Philadelphia.

Further, the media is reporting that the smallpox is stored only at the CDC. So, is the naive public to believe that the germ warfare boys, the best in the world, would allow only the CDC to store such a deadly pathogen.

This is a two part series which explain in as layman terms as possible the nature of the smallpox that was recently discovered and unbelievably publicly abandoned.

This series will expose that we are dealing with just smallpox, we are dealing with hemorragic smallpox, which brings in Ebola to the situation.

The first part of the article will expose, step by step, the lethality of what is soon to be released upon an unsuspecting public. We are dealing with Hemorragic Smallpox, not just smallpox. In supporting this bold statement, this article will provide contextual evidence as well as a direct presenatation of how this smallpox got to be the most deadly pathogen on the public.

From NBC News:

Vials labeled as smallpox were discovered at a Pennsylvania lab, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The frozen vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania,” a CDC spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. The contents appeared to be intact, and the CDC is partnering with law enforcement to investigate, the agency said. “The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.

The Common Sense Show has just learned that the vials did not consist of variola smallpox, but rather the far more deadly hemorragic smallpox, which brings ebola into the equation. We start from the beginning:

THE COVID LOCKDOWNS WERE PREPARATIONS FOR WHAT IS COMING NEXT

In March of 2021, the new CDC Director stated that she had a feeling of impending doom. What did she mean?

Everyone assumed that she was talking about CV-19. However, we know the lethality of CV-19 only impacts a select and minority portion of the population. In lieu of recent events, it is becoming clear that the CDC Director was referring to smallpox laced with Hemorragic Fever (ie Ebola). Some people have legitimately asked the question as to why we needed a mandatory vaccine for a pathogen that only kills .2% of population that contracts it? Why? The answer to that question was answered in a previous document. Before the kill shot is administered, our rights and our ability to defend ourselves from what will soon be obvious to all that have eyes to see, was necessary because, we are being prepped for extermination and the globalists are profiting from it. In short, say goodbye covid and welcome Hemorragic smallpox. We all have seen the media release of the discovery of viles of smallpox, but not just smallpox, but hemorragic smallpox. This means it is likely that gain of function research has mutated the once contained small pox into a deadly variant that will sweep the planet. In retrospect, this plague has been planned since 2008 and prominently manifested in 2014.

Back in early March, the CDC began requiring travelers to the United States from specific locations in Africa to provide contact information with regard to Ebola. This action is prudent and reasonable and the public should be grateful.

In March of 2021, also on Fox News, it was announced that the CDC was already working on an Ebola vaccine.

Based on earlier information, this CDC news release is both false and deceptive. For a long time, the CDC has sat on a developed vaccine for Ebola.

In fact the CDC even owns the patent.

Combined with the fact that many insider sources say that Ebola will be the kill shot that will follow Covid-19.This eveidence will be presented Part Two of this series. More on the antidote for Ebola later in the article.

In 2014, in light of these revelations, I asked why was the CDC putting out blatantly false information?

Every American should be very concerned and remain hypervigilant! 2014 was the year in which this plot was put into motion. What plot? The plot to expose as many Americans as possible to Hemmoragic smallpox. Here is the progression of the learning curve:

In 2014, the CDC joined the fear-mongering business. Now it is clear that the CDC is singing a different tune. Seven Years before the publishing of this present article,

The CDC has drawn up and released a six-page action plan on how to tackle Ebola, warning US hospitals: “now is the time to prepare“. This stern warning comes a week after the organization warned that the disease is ‘out of control’, as it has now been revealed that a CDC worker has contracted the illness. At the urging of the CDC and the U.S. government, world leaders have pledged to invest millions in health care in Liberia, where the disease is expected to rage for another 18 months at least. How far can Ebola spread in 18 months? Read on! The CDC issued six-page Ebola “checklist”, which is designed to help healthcare workers quickly diagnose patients who may be infected, also is designed to show health care workers how to take action to protect themselves from exposure by dawning certain protective gear and doing so in a certain manner…

Key Ebola (ie Hemorragic Fever) facts from the World Health Organization (February 2021)

Ebola virus disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.

The average EVD case fatality rate is around 50%. Case fatality rates have varied from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks…

Anthony Fauci’s NIH Defines Ebola as Synonomous with Haemorragic Fever

Ebola viruses are the causative agents of a severe form of viral haemorrhagic fever in man, designated Ebola haemorrhagic fever, and are endemic in regions of central Africa… Ebola virus is regarded as the prototype pathogen of viral haemorrhagic fever, causing severe disease and high case-fatality rates.1 This high fatality, combined with the absence of treatment and vaccination options, makes Ebola virus an important public health pathogen and biothreat pathogen of category A.2 Ebola virus and Marburg virus constitute the family Filoviridae in the order of Mononegavirales.3 Filoviruses are enveloped, non-segmented, negative-stranded RNA viruses of varying morphology.

It is not just the previously erradicated smallpox that we have to worry about, it is the combination of Ebola (Hemmoragic) combined with the smallpox. Can you say “Gain of Function Research!”

Hemorrhagic Smallpox

Hemorrhagic-type smallpox occurs among all ages and in both sexes, but is more common in adults. Pregnant women appear to be more susceptible. The underlying biological reasons for this type are unclear. Prior vaccination is not protective. This type is differentiated from ordinary smallpox by:

Shorter incubation period

More severe prodromal symptoms with high fever, severe headache, and abdominal pain

Development of a dusky erythema after illness onset, followed by petechiae and skin and mucosal hemorrhages

Death usually occurs by the 5th or 6th day of the rash, often before characteristic smallpox lesions develop. Death results from a profound toxemia, leading to multi-organ failure.

To calculate the lethality of the smallpox, we must look at ebola data since the two are now combined.

Modern medicine has a good idea of the course of the virus and the lethality of the Ebola virus. First, the signs and symptoms typically start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus. The early presenting symptoms are a fever, sore throat, muscle discomfort and a severe headache. Vomiting ensues followed by diarrhea and a severe rash. The liver and kidneys begin to fail. In the final stages, victims begin to bleed internally and externally. Death occurs between six to sixteen days. The official cause of death is normally from low blood pressure as a result of bodily fluid loss. The present estimate is that around 70% of the people who contract Ebola are going to die. The remainder of this article will seek to scientifically answer the following questions based upon the best data available: How fast will the will the Ebola virus spread? How long will it take for Ebola to reach its apex? Will the transmission rates for Ebola be the same in the United States as it is/was in West Africa? Finally, what are odds of contracting virus?

Relative Mortality Rates Compared to Contracting Ebola

Although the odds of one in five thousand does not sound like dangerous odds for contracting Ebola by traveling to Monrovia, but traveling to Monrovia is much more fatal than being struck by lightening and dying in a car accident. Please pause and savor the moment. This graphic, listed above, is the best news that I have to offer about the transmission rates of Ebola. When we compare the Ebola transmission rates of Ebola to other pathogens, the number two, which represents the number that one Ebola patient will expose and infect two others with the virus. In other words, according to the CDC and if we use statistical modeling, one Ebola patient will infect and average of two people, which in turn infects two more each and so forth. This chart, derived from CDC numbers, is supposed to make the public feel better. It would seem that the chart shows that Ebola really poses only a small danger because its reproductive rate (Ro) is less than other pathogens. This is almost an irrelevant point. Unless a burnout of the virus is achieved, any virus will reach a point of exponential Ro growth in which two patients infect four, who in turn infect 16, etc. So what is the burn out rate for Ebola? The simple answer is very disturbing, nobody knows. In an article published on the Washington Post website, the CDC gave the Post exclusive access to its statistical models and projections. The only valid statement that could be made by the Post is that transmission of the virus will continue until the Ro rate slips below one transmission for every infected person. Since we are still within the first generational cycle of Ebola transmission within the United States, this is not a reassuring position being offered by the CDC.

The CDC’s “Power of Two” Defines the Transmission Rate of Ebola

Let’s take the CDC at their word and project the Ro rate for Ebola to be two. As an aside, later in the article, a case will be made which demonstrates that this number is far too low when it comes to the United States.

If we can envision a scenario in which two patients infect four and four patients infect 16, this is how Ebola’s R0 rate would progress.

First generation of exposure of one Ebola patient = 2 new Ebola patients Second generation of exposure of two Ebola patients = 4 new Ebola patients Third generation of exposure of four new Ebola patients = 16 new Ebola patients Fourth generation of exposure of 16 new Ebola patients = 256 new Ebola patients Fifth generation of exposure to 256 new Ebola patients = 65,536 new Ebola patients

Sixth generation of exposure to 65,536 patients = 4,294,967,296 new Ebola patients

What Is the Life Cycle of Ebola?

As a point of definition, one must ask the question: How long is an Ebola life-cycle? If one knows the Ro rate coupled with the life cycle of the illness, we can calculate its spread. The virus incubates from 2 to 21 days according to the CDC. The virus claims its victim in a range from 6 to 16 days. Taking the median measure of both variables, we can calculate that the average Ebola life cycle is 20 days. The long side of the Ebola life cycle is 37 days. This could be viewed as the maximum time between the onset of exposure and the time of death. The short side of the Ebola life cycle is 8 days. I have decided to error on the side of being conservative and will use the combination of median times associated with exposure to expiration of the patient which is 20 days. However, the high end estimate for the life of an Ebola life cycle is 37 days. Therefore, for our purposes of analysis,the Ebola life cycle will be fixed at 30 days, which is a very conservative estimate. Further, the following estimate is based upon the unproven belief that Ebola cannot be transmitted until the carrier is symptomatic. For now, we will ignore the fact that Ebola is almost assuredly transmissible during the incubation period. The next step in answering the question is how fast will Ebola spread through, not just the United States, but also through the world? I have scoured various data bases and have concluded that this information is not readily available. I have a hard time believing that the CDC and the CIA have not run their own set of projections. Unfortunately, the public will never have access to this information. Yet, I do think there is enough data to make some crude estimates.

If we take the CDC figures at their word in that every Ebola patient infects two people, and we know the mortality rate for contraction of the virus is about 70%, then we can make some raw number projections. Using the power and projections of two and subtracting the survival rate for Ebola, we can project that about 2.85 billion are going to die world-wide within six Ebola generations, or roughly in about six months.

Since the U.S. makes up a little less than 5% of the global population, this means that we could expect to see some 140 million Americans dying from the Ebola virus.

SUBSEQUENTLY, YOUR ODDS OF CONTRACTING EBOLA BASED UPON THESE PROJECTIONS IS 44% WITH A SURVIVAL RATE OF 30%

Critical Mass Impact On the U.S. Economy

Even If What is the threshold of GDP loss that a country like the United States can endure before the wheels come off of the economy? In other words, how much of a percentage impact would Ebola have to have on the economy to devastate most businesses? Recently, the Washington Post published figures which set the historical average profit margin for a U.S. business at 4.6%. This means that if the spin-off effects of Ebola exceeds a 5% impact on the economy, the wheels will quickly come off the U.S. economy. Business failures will lead to a Stock Market collapse. Because the Glass-Steagall Act was repealed under Clinton, the Banks would be the next to fail because they are recklessly tied to underwriting and insuring many investment events in the Stock Market and individual savings and retirement accounts would disappear as well when the banks collapse. Quickly, the country would fall into chaos. As widespread as the cascading economic collapse would become, no amount of martial law would contain the chaos. Turn your attention to the World Bank chart, listed above, with regard to the projected economic impact on Liberia based upon low, medium and high projected effects of an Ebola outbreak on their economy. Pay attention to the percentage of loss of their economic base listed in the above World Bank projections.

Ebola’s Impact on Liberia Percentage of Impact

Low Impact From Ebola – 3.4%

Medium Impact From Ebola – 5.8%

High Impact From Ebola – 12.0%

Some are wondering why Liberia was chosen to illustrate the economic impact of Ebola and what this could potentially mean to the United States economy? Sierra Leone and Guinea have very primitive economies compared to Liberia, therefore, the impact of Ebola on their respective economies would be insignificant as a basis of comparison to the United States. To some extent, a Liberian comparison is invalid on its face because the Liberians do not have anything close to a 3,000 mile salad. In Liberia, there is virtually no “Just In Time” (JIT) delivery which forms the backbone of our service economy here in the United States. However, the Liberian numbers give us some idea of what we could expect in the U.S. when Ebola gains a foothold. Since the economy of the United States is based upon JIT and our economic institutions are considerably more well-integrated and intertwined than they are in Liberia, what do you suppose would be the low, medium and high impact on the United States? Undeniably, the impact of Ebola as a factor of economic devastation would be catastrophically higher. The social consequences are devastatingly higher as well because a lower percentage of Americans are able to provide their own food supply as compared to Liberia. There are no numbers that I can point to with regard to the low, medium and high impact effect of Ebola on the U.S. economy except to say that any analysis would place the percentage of impact at a far higher rate than the World Bank projections listed for Liberia. It is safe to conclude that even a low impact effect of Ebola on the U.S. economy would exceed the 5% threshold.

This information is music to the ears of the Bolsheviks who have overthrown America.

In the next part of this series, we will look at intentionality of the release of this pathogen as well as the fact that the elite have the antidote and they have scrubbed this information fro the net. We will be publishing the data from archived hard copies.