The COVID World – December 1st, 2021

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – A fit and active 26-year-old man has died 12 days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the NZ Herald reports.

Rory James Nairn had heart palpitations for several days before collapsing to the floor of his home on November 17th. His fiancee Ashleigh Wilson recently went public to speak about the ordeal.

Rory and Ashleigh

“I watched him die and I could not get to him. We were about to leave for the hospital and he was in the toilet and I heard a thud. He had fallen, his body was blocking the door, his full weight was against it and I couldn’t get it open. I could just see him through a crack in the door, I could see that he was gone.”

Rory had received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on November 5th and started feeling ‘heart flutters’ that evening. The symptoms continued and 12 days later, he started to suffer heart palpitations and an ‘uncomfortable’ feeling in his chest.

“We put this down to stress as we were in the process of selling and buying a house and planning a wedding. We finally decided to head to the hospital at 3 am for reassurance but within moments, Rory went into cardiac arrest and died instantly in our home.”

Rory’s death is now being investigated by the coroner and health officials to find out whether it is connected to the Pfizer jab he received 12 days earlier.

H owever, Ashleigh is ‘110%’ certain that his death was due to the vaccine.

“So a few days after his passing, I looked at his phone and I saw some Google searches. They were like ‘myocarditis’ and ‘heart racing after the vaccine’, and there was about ten of them. They were all searched about an hour before he passed away. So I think that night he was starting to panic and he thought that it was from the vaccine. And in his mind he started experiencing those symptoms, obviously after he had his vaccine. So that has really helped me make my mind up that I definitely 110% think that it was the vaccination.”

Ashleigh was interviewed by Chantelle Baker about the tragic death of her long-time partner and friend:

