(Natural News) Covid vaccines are increasingly recognized as depopulation weapons being deployed against humanity. But the mechanism of how they work is only now becoming clear.

The gain-of-function researchers who built this bioweapon — all criminals against humanity — didn’t want it to kill people too quickly because that would be noticed right away.

So they needed a mechanism that would allow the spike protein injections to kill people slowly, in a way that could be blamed on something else.

Their answer? Vaccine-induced immune system suppression. It’s not really a “vaccine,” of course, and we use that term in protest. It’s actually a gene altering mRNA injection that programs human cells to produce non-human proteins which are, themselves, pathogenic bioweapons that cause vascular, neurological and reproductive damage. In addition to causing severe vascular damage throughout the body — as confirmed in a recently published Circulation journal paper — these spike proteins destroy innate immune response, which is exactly why the mRNA vaccines are now failing at an accelerating rate.

From the conclusion of that science paper published in Circulation:

We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.

In other words, the mRNA vaccines cause widespread vascular inflammation, leading to death via heart attacks, blood clots, strokes and so on.

Governments claim vaccines work really well if you haven’t taken them yet… but the minute you take them, you’re told they don’t work, so you need a booster

This puts the governments of the world in the position is trying to convince unvaccinated people that covid vaccines work really well and should be taken by everyone… while at the same time telling vaccinated people that the injections they took don’t work and therefore they need a never-ending series of booster shots.

Even the fact that booster shots are now being required every 3 months in the UK is a clear admission that booster shots stop working in about 3 months. Otherwise, why would you need new ones?

The real answer behind the 3-month booster repetition is that covid vaccines obliterate the immune system and render people absolutely helpless in mounting an immune response against pathogens.

“UK data shows the vaccines are NOT saving any lives at all. Zero. Zip. Nada,” writes Steve Kirsch via Substack.com. “Mathew Crawford just did an analysis showing that the data from the UK shows that the vaccines aren’t saving any lives at all. Zero. Zip. Nada. So we’re killing over 150K people to save no lives. Wow.”

Once immunocompromised, it only takes a mild flu to kill

Importantly, the immune suppression effects apply to non-covid pathogens, too. So a person injected with the mRNA gene therapy shots will have compromised immunity against common flu strains as well.

In essence, they have been turned into vaccine-induced “AIDS” patients with collapsing immunity against everything. And that makes them highly vulnerable to a deliberate release of a moderate flu strain that would normally kill only the frail and elderly… but when released against the backdrop of vaccine-induced immune suppression, it could kill hundreds of millions of vaccinated people worldwide.

Depopulation agenda achieved. Not with a bang, but a whimper.

And as the people are dying off around the world, the media will blame the unvaccinated as their final act of betrayal against humanity. They will say that more people need to take vaccines in order to stop the mass death. Anyone gullible enough to take the shots, of course, will join the dying masses with an early grave.

Why did globalists choose this route? Because they didn’t want to “nuke” the planet with a truly vicious pathogen that would threaten their own children in the long run. They want to keep the really dangerous pathogens in the freezer while figuring out how to kill people with mild pathogens. Only by convincing the gullible masses to line up for mRNA spike protein injections could they pull this off. And only by spreading mass hysteria via the controlled corporate media could they panic enough people into the “vaccine” injections.

Coordinated fear -> Injections -> Immune suppression -> Mild infections -> Mass death

Now you know the real depopulation agenda and how it works. The good news is that if you said NO to the vaccine, you cannot be easily killed by this scheme. Those who comply will die, but those who resist will survive.

Full details in today’s powerful Situation Update podcast (less comedy today, more analysis):

