by Tom Pappert | National FileDecember 30th 2021, 2:53 pm

Since the pandemic began nearly two years, ago, less than 21,000 people in the Netherlands have died of the virus.

The government of the Netherlands has announced a plan to administer up to six total doses of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines.

Hugo de Jonge, the country’s health minister, broke the news earlier today.

According to Jonge, COVID-19 will now need at least four boosters between now and 2023, as Newsweek reported.

This means that country’s residents will need to receive the initial two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the first booster, two more boosters in 2022, and one booster in 2023.

He wrote in a letter that the country should have sufficient supply of the vaccines to make his vision a reality.

“Certainly because only half of a regular vaccine is needed for a booster dose of Moderna,” he wrote, “We now have sufficient vaccines for the current booster campaign and there is ample basis for possible extra booster rounds in the second quarter and the autumn of 2022 and in 2023.”

Jonge did not note who would receive these booster shots, or if they would be administered to the general population.

For some context, there were over 150,000 total deaths in the Netherlands in each of the three years leading up to the pandemic. The country boasts a population of 17.44 million citizens.

The Netherlands government claims that 89% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 85.9% having received two doses, and 20% having already received their first booster.

Apparently none of this is enough to stop COVID-19, and the only solution is more injections??

This is despite the mounting evidence that suggests the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not stopped by COVID-19 vaccines, and is mild enough to be considered comparable to the common cold.

Regardless, European countries have announced stringent shutdowns following the spread of the Omicron.

The African researcher who first identified the Omicron variant has suggested that the international community is overreacting, and that the continent – and its people – were unfairly targeted.

He stopped short of accusing predominantly white countries of racism, but noted that the world did not shut down in the same way for the Delta variant.

