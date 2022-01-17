BY RHODA WILSON ON JANUARY 15, 2022 • ( 14 COMMENTS )

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned that the PCR test is not a valid diagnostic tool and produces far too many false positives, as it can pick up on “dead,” nonreplicating viral debris.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) now admits the PCR test cannot identify active infection or measure contagiousness.

A PCR test cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive, non-infectious, viral particles. This is why it cannot be used as a diagnostic tool. As explained by Dr. Lee Merritt in her August 2020 Doctors for Disaster Preparedness lecture, media and public health officials appear to have purposefully conflated “cases” or positive tests with the actual illness in order to create the appearance of a pandemic.

Furthermore, a PCR test cannot confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent for clinical symptoms as the test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens. The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize for his work, explained this as shown in the video below.

Activist Post: PCR is a Process, Not a Test Says PCR Inventor Kary Mullis, 3 October 2020 (26 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it, with write-up and links, on Activist Post HERE.

Almost universally, health authorities have instructed labs to use excessively high cycle thresholds (“Ct”) — i.e., the number of amplification cycles used to detect RNA particles — thereby ensuring a maximum of false positives.

From the start, experts noted that a Ct over 35 is scientifically unjustifiable, yet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and the CDC recommended running PCR tests at a Ct of 40,5; the University of Queensland in Australia said that laboratory technicians were running PCR tests at 40 to 50 Ct; and the World Health Organization recommended a Ct of 45.

The pandemic of false positives was then used by world governments to implement pandemic countermeasures that have destroyed the global economy, ruined countless lives, decimated the education of an entire generation and stripped us of basic human rights and freedoms.

In a 30 December 2021 appearance on MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to questions about the updated CDC guidance. CDC director Rochelle Walensky also tried to make sense of the new guidance in a 29 December 2021 ABC News interview.

MSNBC: Covid Tests Don’t Do What You Think They Do, Dr. Fauci Explains, 30 December 2021 (8 mins)

Fauci was asked about how one can measure contagiousness. If the PCR can register positive for 12 weeks after an infection, it can’t be a reliable indicator of infectiousness. This was precisely the point that Mullis attempted to make in the video above with respect to PCR and HIV.

So, how can we tell if we’re infectious or not? Fauci confirmed that the PCR can only tell you there’s a presence or absence of viral fragments, not whether it’s an active infection, or whether you’re actually infectious. He did not, however, provide an answer to the question as to how one can measure contagiousness.

How is it that the CDC, and health officials in all countries for that matter, didn’t realise that the PCR test was picking up dead viral debris for three months, or longer, after infection?

The facts that the test, a) was far too sensitive, and b) couldn’t identify active infection, were criticisms from the start.

What the CDC’s belated admission means is that, for the past two years, people have unnecessarily wasted time in self-isolation — perhaps weeks — waiting for a negative test.

