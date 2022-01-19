Dramatic moment Australian Open tennis players rush to help ball kid after she collapses on the court during their first-round clash

Star players rush to aid of ballgirl after she collapsed at Australian Open

The incident occurred during an opening round march on Monday night

Players Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis rushed to the girl’s aid

She received medical attention and is now recovering at home with her parents

By MICHAEL PICKERING FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

PUBLISHED: 10:07 AEDT, 18 January 2022 | UPDATED: 12:38 AEDT, 18 January 2022

A ballgirl at the Australian Open is recovering after collapsing on court during a match, with the two players involved racing to her aid.

Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis of Argentina were playing a first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the ballgirl suddenly collapsed.

Martinez had been serving in an opening-set tiebreaker when the girl collapsed

Delbonis immediately rushed from the far side of the court to the girl’s aid as Martinez, who was closest to her, lent over to check on her welfare.Tennis player rushes to help ball kid after she collapses on court +4

Tennis player Federico Delbonis (green shirt) rushes from the other side of the court to join Pedro Martinez in coming to the ballgirl’s aid

Martinez and Delbonis stayed with the girl as linespeople helped her to a courtside seat

The players then stayed with her, checking on her welfare, as linespeople helped the girl to a courtside seat.

It’s believe the girl was overwhelmed by the high on-court temperatures.

The girl was then checked over by tournament medical staff and monitored by a dedicated ballkids nurse until collected by her parents.

‘Federico Delbonis and Pedro Martinez, take a bow. Didn’t hesitate to help a ballkid who’d just collapsed in the heat,’ tweeted Nine’s Wide World of Sports, the official broadcaster.

The incident occurred during an unruly night at the tournament, which has got off to a rocky start after the Novak Djokovic drama.