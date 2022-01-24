4 days ago Staff Writer

North Point Community Church “impastor” Andy Stanley continued his wretched job of being seen as the elder statesman of evangelicalism, after his 40,000 member megachurch put on Led Zeppelin concert, filled with flashing lights and several extended guitar solos, to open up their January 9th Church service.

Stanley continues to be in our spotlight due to his theologically bankrupt behavior. Recently, he claimed, “Here’s an uncomfortable fact: white people fear black men” and went on a woke Critical Race Theory tirade by arguing “it’s not enough to be ‘not racist,’ you must be ‘anti-racist,” before telling them that they’re all racists in their hearts. This was a few months after he lamented the fact that churches were fighting the government to stay open and have their church services, saying he was embarrassed by it. (See more issues at the end of his post)

Assuming he’s jesting in most of his reasoning, Stanley explains that they opened with Led Zepplin because it reminds people of the past and that “times moves on,” and it serves as a grotesque sermon illustration of the things people ought to leave in the past.

Yes, it was the call to worship. So why did we do that? Here’s why we did that. Because we have to let t he band get things out of their system every once in a while just so they’ll play the songs we need them to play. Comment: A call to worship? Of whom? Certainly not the Lord God Almighy. Yeah….blame it on the band.

“So when I was watching the rehearsal, and they sent me this stuff ahead of time, it just reminded me that, you know, for some of you, that was a reminder of a season of life. I can see some of the guys my age kind of looking like “oh my gosh,” you’re just thinking of high school. Some of you, it reminds you of your parents, season of life, or your grandparents or it might have remind you of a Cadillac commercial.”



…But you know what it reminds all of us of? It reminds us that time just moves on, right? And if we’re lucky, if we’re lucky, we get to get older. But if we’re intentional, we get to get wiser. And the thing that determines wisdom is what we choose to leave behind and the things that we choose to carry forward. And some things need to be left behind. Some things need to be carried forward.



Today, we’re going to talk about one of the things that we should all leave behind. Comment: He could have used a home video of someones younger years back in the 1950’s, or something similar, but instead the saints get a dumping of Led Zepppelin. No Excuse!! !

For a brief reminder of the various theological controversies surrounding Stanley, he made waves for encouraging Christians to essentially throw out the Old Testament, arguing that believers should “unhitch” themselves from portions of Old Testament Scripture. He went on the warpath against doctrine in general, claiming that “unity is more important than theology.”



Stanley argued that Jesus’ birth doesn’t really matter, thus casting doubt upon his supernatural birth and the events surrounding the nativity and also tacitly denounced Biblical inerrancy, at least in the eyes of many. Stanley has been on a roll since the pandemic hit, telling members that the “Foundation of our Faith is not the Whole Bible,” that the Lord does not require them to meet for church, that George Floyd was “This Generation’s Samson,” and to “Sleep late and skip church” during Father’s Day.